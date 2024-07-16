Boilermakers Country

2024 Purdue Football Schedule: Dates, Kickoff Times, TV Info and More

Purdue enters the second season of the Ryan Walters era in 2024. Here's a look at the schedule the Boilermakers face this coming year.

Another season of Purdue football has arrived. Ryan Walters enters his second year as the coach of the Boilermakers after finishing the 2023 campaign with a 4-8 record.

Purdue is hoping to make a big jump in 2024 and return to bowl eligibility. The team has made some major roster moves in an effort to make noise in the Big Ten. But the Boilermakers will have a tough schedule ahead of them this season.

We'll continue to update Purdue's 2024 schedule as necessary.

Week 1

  • Game: Indiana State at Purdue
  • When: Saturday, Aug. 31
  • Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Series record: Purdue leads the all-time series 6-0
  • Last matchup: Purdue defeated Indiana State 56-0 on Sept. 10, 2022

Week 2

Purdue's first bye week

Week 3

  • Game: Notre Dame at Purdue
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Series record: Notre Dame leads the all-time series 57-26-2
  • Last matchup: Notre Dame defeated Purdue 27-13 on Sept. 18, 2021

Week 4

  • Game: Purdue at Oregon State
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 21
  • Where: Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: CW Network
  • Series record: Oregon State and Purdue are tied 1-1 in the all-time series
  • Last matchup: Purdue defeated Oregon State 30-21 on Sept. 4, 2021

Week 5

  • Game: Nebraska at Purdue
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV: To be determined
  • Series record: Nebraska and Purdue are tied 6-6 in the all-time series
  • Last matchup: Nebraska defeated Purdue 31-14 on Oct. 28, 2023

Week 6

  • Game: Purdue at Wisconsin
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 5
  • Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
  • Time: To be determined
  • TV: To be determined
  • Series record: Wisconsin leads the all-time series 53-29-8
  • Last matchup: Wisconsin defeated Purdue 38-17 on Sept. 22, 2023

Week 7

  • Game: Purdue at Illinois (Purdue Cannon game)
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 12
  • Where: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
  • Time: To be determined
  • TV: To be determined
  • Series record: Purdue leads the all-time series 48-45-6
  • Last matchup: Purdue defeated Illinois 44-19 on Sept. 30, 2023

Week 8

  • Game: Oregon at Purdue
  • When: Friday, Oct. 18
  • Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Series record: Oregon leads the all-time series 2-1
  • Last matchup: Oregon defeated Purdue 38-36 on Sept. 12, 2009

Week 9

Purdue's second bye week

Week 10

  • Game: Northwestern at Purdue
  • When: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
  • Time: To be determined
  • TV: To be determined
  • Series record: Purdue leads the all-time series 53-34-1
  • Last matchup: Northwestern defeated Purdue 23-15 on Nov. 18, 2023

Week 11

  • Game: Purdue at Ohio State
  • When: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
  • Time: To be determined
  • TV: To be determined
  • Series record: Ohio State leads the all-time series 41-15-2
  • Last matchup: Ohio State defeated Purdue 41-7 on Oct. 14, 2023

Week 12

  • Game: Penn State at Purdue
  • When: Saturday, Nov. 16
  • Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
  • Time: To be determined
  • TV: To be determined
  • Series record: Penn State leads the all-time series 16-3-1
  • Last matchup: Penn State defeated Purdue 35-31 on Sept. 1, 2022

Week 13

  • Game: Purdue at Michigan State
  • When: Friday, Nov. 22
  • Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Series record: Michigan State leads the all-time series 36-29-3
  • Last matchup: Purdue defeated Michigan State 40-29 on Nov. 6, 2021

Week 14

  • Game: Purdue at Indiana (Old Oaken Bucket game)
  • When: Saturday, Nov. 30
  • Where: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
  • Time: To be determined
  • TV: To be determined
  • Series record: Purdue leads the all-time series 77-42-6
  • Last matchup: Purdue defeated Indiana 35-31 on Nov. 25, 2023
