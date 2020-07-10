BoilermakersCountry
Former Purdue Running Back Raheem Mostert Requests Trade From 49ers

Brett Douglas

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Raheem Mostert became a household name by the end of the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl run last season. 

The 28-year old running back, however, was looking to renegotiate his contract because he is receiving special teams wages and “after months of unproductive talks with the 49ers,” according to his agent, he has requested a trade.

Mostert, who is entering his sixth season in the NFL, exploded on the scene in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, rushing for a team-high 772 yards and 10 touchdowns after getting playing time when several other running backs went down with injuries.

\Mostert entered the spotlight in the 2019 NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, when he rushed for a 49ers' playoff franchise record 220 yards. 

Mostert is scheduled to be paid a base salary of $2.575 million this season and is due $2.875 million in 2021 as part of a three-year contract he signed with the 49ers last year. Based on average annual value, Mostert is the 49ers' fourth-highest-paid running back.

Because of his age — 28 is getting up there in the NFL running backs world — this likely will be the last time for Mostert to lock down a potential large payday, because the average shelf life of a running back is shorter than most other positions.  

Mostert has a strong case to want a raise after leading all running backs last season in rushing yards and total receptions.  

Mostert wants to be paid similarly to Tevin Coleman and other running backs on the roster, but when the 49ers didn’t meet his request, the trade request was made.

Sports Illustrated’s 49ers site, definitely agrees with Mostert and his camp that he has outperformed his current contract and is deserved of what he is asking for. They even suggested that Mostert should only play special teams since he is being paid for that and not the wages of a starting or backup running back.

The former Boilermaker went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft and then he spent time with six different NFL teams, getting cut seven times, before finally finding a home with the 49ers. It will be interesting how Mostert's future will reveal itself over time in the near future. 

Comments

Football

