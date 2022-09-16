Recent History Bodes Well for Purdue Football in First Road Matchup of the Season
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football will be on the road Saturday for a Week 3 matchup against Syracuse, the first game away from Ross-Ade Stadium of the 2022 season.
The meeting between the two teams is expected to be closely contested, but recent history under coach Jeff Brohm favors the Boilermakers after kicking off the season with a pair of home games.
Before Brohm took the helm in West Lafayette for the 2017 season, Purdue football lost eight of its previous nine road openers. Entering this year, the team boasts a 4-1 record in their first road games away from home in each season.
Brohm is the only coach in program history to win four of his first five opening road contests.
Purdue Football Road Openers (2017-2021)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
Sept. 11, 2021
UConn
49-0 (W)
Oct. 31, 2020
Illinois
31-24 (W)
Aug. 30, 2019
Nevada
34-31 (L)
Sept. 29, 2018
Nebraska
42-28 (W)
Sept. 16, 2017
Missouri
35-3 (W)
Purdue has taken down Missouri, Nebraska, Illinois and UConn on the road over the last five seasons. The team's only loss in a road opener under Brohm came in 2019 against Nevada to open the season.
The Boilermakers led the game 24-7 at halftime, but the Wolf Pack mustered 24 second-half points to win the game. Nevada claimed a victory 34-31 victory as five turnovers proved to be too much for Purdue.
Read More
Before welcoming the Boilermakers this upcoming Saturday, the Orange won their first two games of the season in dominant fashion. They put a total of 79 points on the board through two weeks while holding Louisville and UConn to a combined 21 points.
Purdue has prepared this week anticipating a roaring crowd inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. The team practiced on the Mollenkopf Athletic Center indoor field. The matchup presents a litmus test for this year's squad to overcome a hostile environment.
"It's always a concern when you have a new team, especially when you're going into someplace new that you really haven't been to," Brohm said. "Especially when you're going into a place where the team is 2-0 and they're feeling very confident.
"They're playing at a really high level, they're executing and they're doing all the things that I'm sure they planned to do through two games."
The game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN2. Purdue looks to take down Syracuse for its second straight nonconference victory this season. The team returns to Ross-Ade Stadium for a matchup with Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Sept. 24.
"We're going to have to find a way to beat them, they're not going to beat themselves," Brohm said. "We're going to have to play well, we're going to have to be into it, locked in, and understand that through the 60 minutes, there's gonna be some momentum shifts."
Related Stories on Purdue Football
- Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Gives Final Thoughts Before Syracuse: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media following Thursday's practice to discuss the team's upcoming matchup with Syracuse. The Boilermakers are on the road for the first time this season. CLICK HERE
- King Doerue Ruled Out for Game Against Syracuse: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said Thursday that senior running back King Doerue will not play in the team's upcoming matchup with Syracuse due to a calf injury. CLICK HERE
- Tyrone Tracy Finding Comfortability in Role Within Purdue Offense: Purdue wide receiver Tyrone Tracy registered seven touches for 71 total yards in the first half of a dominant 56-0 win over Indiana State. CLICK HERE
- Purdue Defense Looks to Slow Down Syracuse RB Sean Tucker: Purdue's defense will look to slow down running back Sean Tucker in order to come away with a road victory over Syracuse on Saturday. The third-year player leads the Orange in both rushing and receiving yards through two games. CLICK HERE
- Q&A With All Syracuse: Ahead of Purdue football's upcoming matchup with Syracuse, Boilermakers Country caught up with Josh Crawford of All Syracuse to find out more about the Orange. CLICK HERE