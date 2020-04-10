Report: Drew Brees To Join NBC Sports After Playing Career Ends

Former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees has his future set now whenever he retires from playing football. He is signing a deal with NBC Sports to join their team once he leaves the New Orleans Saints, according to a report in the New York Post

Brees is 41 years old and just signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Saints, though some believe that 2020 could be his final season. He was courted hard by both NBC and ESPN.

“Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident his post-playing career will be just as successful,” NBC Sports spokesman Greg Hughes told The Post.

According to the New York Post article, when Brees retires from the Saints, he is expected to start as a game analyst on Notre Dame football and as a studio analyst for “Football Night in America.” In its recruitment of Brees, NBC sold him on it being the best place to succeed.

They are attempting to lock in on-air talent prior to heading into negotiations for broadcasting rights with the NFL. NBC Sports has the Sunday night television package now, but also many be interested in bidding for other TV entities.

Brees is still interested in adding another Super Bowl trophy before he leaves the game. The Saints are still one of the best teams in the NFL.

Brees tweeted this when announcing his new deal with the Saints:

"My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let's make another run at it!"

