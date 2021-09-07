Report: UConn Football Announces Quarterback Change Ahead of Matchup With Purdue

UConn defensive coordinator and interim head coach Lou Spanos named redshirt sophomore Steven Krajewski the team's starting quarterback against Purdue. He replaces sophomore Jack Zergiotis, who started the first two games of the season for the Huskies.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Days after Randy Edsall mutually agreed with UConn to step aside as the football team's head coach, the Huskies are going through more change.

Defensive coordinator and interim head coach Lou Spanos announced that UConn redshirt sophomore quarterback Steven Krajewski will replace sophomore Jack Zergiotis as the starter against Purdue on Saturday, according to Hartford Courant reporter Shawn McFarland.

“Steven has grown tremendously in terms of mental,” UConn quarterback coach Mike Moyseenko told the Hartford Courant in July. “There’s not an aspect of this offense that Steven doesn’t understand. Through this time, I think Steven has started to gain a lot of confidence in his arm and his ability to make throws, throw the ball on time and all that good stuff. Steven is a really, really competitive kid. This past spring, we were going live with the quarterbacks, and Steven absolutely loved running over everybody and all those kind of things.”

Krajewski played in four games for the Huskies in 2019, completing 24 of his 38 attempts for 292 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Zergiotis, who started the first two games of the season for UConn, completed just 29 of his 65 passes for 235 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

The decision came after Edsall announced Sunday he was retiring at the end of the 2021 football season. However, Edsall and athletic director David Benedict mutually agreed Monday it was best for the program that he step down immediately.

