Social Media Reacts to Purdue Football's Hiring of Ryan Walters

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The for Purdue football's next head coach is over. The program announced Tuesday that Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters will replace Jeff Brohm, who left for Louisville.

Walters, who was a finalist for the 2022 Broyles Award, is being touted as an up-and-coming talent in the coaching ranks. He led an impressive turnaround for the Fighting Illini on the defensive side of the ball over the last two seasons. With an 8-4 record in 2022 and an upcoming trip to the ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State, Illinois boasts the nation's top scoring defense and second-ranked defense overall.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve as the head football coach at Purdue University," Walters said in a release. "I am grateful to Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski and to President Daniels for this incredible opportunity. Purdue is a world-class university, and our football program will pursue the same excellence exhibited across our campus. My wife Tara and I, along with our boys, are beyond excited to join the Purdue and West Lafayette communities. Boiler Up!”

Purdue is coming off a 43-22 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Boilermakers, who sit at 8-5 on the season, claimed their first Big Ten West title in program history. The team is set to take on No. 16 LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando with a chance to record back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time since 1997 and 1998.

Following the official announcement of Walters' hiring, social media began to buzz as members of the media, current players and others react to the 36-year-old coming to West Lafayette to lead the Boilermakers.

