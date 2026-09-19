Two More Boilermakers to Miss Purdue's Big Ten Opener vs. UCLA

Three Boilermakers will miss Purdue's Big Ten opener against UCLA on Saturday night in Pasadena. The two teams updated their availability reports on Friday night, and two more players were listed as "out" for the conference clash.

Offensive lineman Joey Tanona and defensive end Elo Modozie were moved to "out" for Saturday night's Big Ten opener between Purdue and UCLA. Tanona had previously been listed as "doubtful," and Modozie was considered "questionable" on Wednesday night's initial report.

Additionally, starting defensive back Mister Clark will not play for the Boilers on Saturday night. His situation has not changed since Wednesday.

Tanona, who was projected to be Purdue's starting left tackle to begin the season, has not played yet this year. He sustained an ankle injury in fall camp and has not stepped on the game field through three weeks.

Clark played in Purdue's opener against Indiana State but missed last week's contest against Wake Forest. Modozie saw snaps in each of the team's first two games, making this the first game he has missed in 2026.

Who steps up for Purdue?

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Mister Clark (6). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nuku Mafi has stepped in at left tackle for Purdue in the absence of Tanona. He started all 12 games at Oklahoma State last season, which included 11 at the left tackle position. The redshirt sophomore has done a good job providing quarterback Ryan Browne with protection through the first two outings.

With Clark out last week, veteran Smiley Bradford saw more time in the secondary for the Boilermakers against Wake Forest. He ended the game with five tackles.

Modozie is part of a defensive end room that has several players in the mix. That group is led by Jeremy Lewis, Trey Smith, Keyshawn Burgos and Breeon Ishmail. The Boilermakers still have plenty of bodies who can step in with Modozie out.

Boilers searching for first Big Ten win in two years

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Purdue will be without a few key players, it is still mostly healthy heading into Saturday night's contest against UCLA. That's a positive, as the Boilermakers are trying to win their first Big Ten game since 2023.

Purdue had a chance to end its Power Four losing streak last week, but came up just short in a 38-36 double-overtime loss to Wake Forest. With a win tonight, the Boilers would end both lengthy droughts.

Kickoff between Purdue and UCLA is set for 11 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network.

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