First Availability Report Released for Purdue vs. UCLA — Who's In, Who's Out?

At least one Boilermaker will miss Saturday night's Big Ten opener, as Purdue heads to the West Coast for a showdown with UCLA. Defensive back Mister Clark is ruled out for this weekend's clash in Pasadena.

Additionally, left tackle Joey Tanona is listed as doubtful and defensive end Elo Modozie is considered questionable.

Clark played in Purdue's opener against Indiana State on Sept. 4. He had a team-high five tackles in that game, all of those listed as solo stops. He was also responsible for two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass defended.

Clark did not play in last week's game against Wake Forest, a huge blow for the Boilermakers' defense.

Tanona entered this season expected to be the starting left tackle. However, an injury during fall camp has sidelined the veteran offensive lineman in the first two games of the season. Sophomore Nuku Mafi has filled in for Tanona at the left tackle position.

Modozie has appeared in Purdue's first two games but has not recorded any stats. He transferred to the program following the 2025 season at Georgia.

Defensive back Raderrion Daniels and tight end Kylan Fox are also listed as out for Saturday's game. That's not new, as head coach Barry Odom told reporters early in fall camp that both players are likely to miss the entire 2026 campaign with knee injuries.

Good news for Purdue

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end George Burhenn (81) makes a reception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wednesday night's availability report also indicates that Purdue will have a few key guys back on the field on Saturday night. Tight end George Burhenn did not play in the second half of Saturday's game against Wake Forest. During his time on the field, he had two catches for 17 yards, including a long of 14 yards.

In the season opener against Indiana State, Burhenn hauled in two passes for 43 yards.

Starting offensive lineman Brock Brownfield also missed a majority of Purdue's game against Wake Forest. He suffered an undisclosed injury in that contest and did not return to action.

Neither Burhenn nor Brownfield were included on the availability report, a good sign for Purdue's offense heading into the Big Ten opener.

Kickoff between the Boilermakers and Bruins is set for 11 p.m. ET. It will air on Big Ten Network.

Purdue's injury report

Out

DB — Mister Clark

DB — Raderrion Daniels

TE — Kylan Fox

Doubtful

LT — Joey Tanona

Questionable

DE — Elo Modozie

UCLA's injury report

Out

DB — Tao Johnson

WR — Mikey Matthews

WR — Jonah Smith

DB — Joshua Dixon

DB — Jamier Johnson

OL — Sam Yoon

OL — Mack Indestad

Doubtful

TE — Josh Phifer

Questionable

WR — Aidan Mizell

OLB — Ryan McCulloch

DB — Jhase McMillan

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