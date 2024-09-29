The Ugly Numbers Through Purdue's First Four Football Games of 2024
It looks like the sportswriters covering the Big Ten were right. Even though there was some pushback that Purdue would finish last in the conference in 2024, Ryan Walters' team is on the path to one of the worst seasons in program history.
Purdue dropped to 1-3 after a 28-10 loss to Nebraska on Saturday. The long victory came against a lowly Indiana State squad — a bad FCS team. The Boilermakers were embarrassed by Notre Dame in a 66-7 loss and didn't look much better in a 38-21 defeat to Oregon State.
Things didn't look much better on Saturday, failing to do much offensively against Nebraska on Saturday. Looking at the schedule, it's awfully hard to find another win for the Boilermakers.
Just how bad have things been so far? I've combed through some of the numbers and it's probably uglier than you thought.
Scoring average
- Average: 21.8 points per game
- Big Ten rank: 14th
- National rank: 104th
Purdue's season scoring average is bad enough. You know what's worse? If you take away that 49-0 victory over Indiana State, the Boilermakers are averaging a paltry 12.7 points per game. That average would rank last in the Big Ten and 131st nationally.
Plus, the Boilers' have been aided by late scores against Oregon State and Nebraska to inflate those numbers. Through four games, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has essentially been calling the shots for the worst offense in college football.
Run defense
- Average: 242 yards per game allowed
- Big Ten rank: 18th
- National rank: 131st
Notre Dame rushed for 362 yards, Oregon State racked up 341 yards and Nebraska accounted for 161 yards on the ground. Even Indiana State cracked the century mark in Week 1. Purdue's defense has surrendered 12 rushing touchdowns through four games this year.
At this point, tackling dummies might be more effecitve against the run than what we've seen. It's almost appaling how bad the Boilers have been in this aspect of the game. On a positve, the poor rushing defense certainly makes the pass defense look better.
Total defense
- Average: 398.8 yards per game allowed
- Big Ten rank: 18th
- National rank: 100th
There's really not too much to add to this section. Purdue's run defense has been atrocious and teams have been able to throw the ball just enough to keep the Boilers off balance.
Scoring defense
- Average: 33 points per game allowed
- Big Ten rank: 18th
- National rank: 117th
Sometimes, defenses operate in that bend-but-don't-break mindset. That hasn't been the case in West Lafayette through the first month of the season. Purdue's defense actually looked much better against Nebraska, but surrendered 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Allowing 33 points per game is pretty bad. Eliminate the Indiana State game and the Boilermakers are actually surrendering 44 points per game.
Takeaways
- Total: 0 takeaways
- Big Ten rank: 18th
- National rank: 134th
It's almost impossible to get through four college football games without creating a single takeaway. Somehow, Purdue has managed to do exactly that. It is the only team at the FBS level through five weeks that has not created a single turnover. There's really not much else to say about that.
Penalty yardage
- Average: 92 yards per game
- Big Ten rank: 18th
- National rank: 132nd
Walters continues to tell reporters that Purdue is a team that plays with discipline, but that's clearly not the case. The Boilermakers have acrrued more penalty yardage in four games than any other team in the Big Ten.
At one point in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against Nebraska, the Boilers had more penalty yardage (165) than offensive yardage (146). That's the exact opposite of discipline.
Red zone
- Total trips: 12
- Big Ten rank: 16th
- National rank: 105th
Given the numbers presented earlier, it really shouldn't come as a surprise that Purdue is struggling to get into the red zone. The Boilers have made just 12 trips into the red zone. The good news? The Boilers have scored nine touchdowns on those visits.
Nearly half of those trips (five) came in the opener against Indiana State. over the last three games, Purdue has reached the red zone just seven times.
