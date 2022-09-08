VIDEO: Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Gives Final Thoughts Before Game Against Indiana State
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football will be at home for the second straight week for a Week 2 matchup against Indiana State on Saturday inside Ross-Ade Stadium. Following a 35-31 loss to Penn State in its opener last Thursday, the team is searching for its first win of the 2022 season.
Head coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Thursday afternoon ahead of the game to give his final thoughts on the team's week of practice. You can see the entire interview in the video attached to this article.
"Well, every week is important. I do think we had a rough start to the week, a lot of guys weren't real happy with the outcome," Brohm said. "And that's good, we want that. I think we've gotten better as the week has gone on.
"Our guys understand. It's college football, you've got to show up every week ready to play. We've got a lot of things to work on. We'd like to see improvement in all those areas across the board."
When the Boilermakers host the Sycamores, it will mark the first of three nonconference games before returning to Big Ten play on Oct. 1 against Minnesota. Saturday's game is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. ET.
This will be Purdue football's sixth meeting with Indiana State, and the Boilermakers leading the all-time series 5-0. Every game between the two programs has taken place in West Lafayette.
The last time the two teams met was on Sept. 12, 2015, when Purdue came away with a 38-14 victory. The first in-state matchup took place 96 years ago, and the Boilermakers won in dominant fashion by shutting out the Sycamores 38-0.
"We'd like to play hard, physical football for four quarters," Brohm said. "And I think it's important that all of our guys understand that that's what it's going to take to win."
