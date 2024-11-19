WATCH: ESPN'S 'Get Up' Crew Rips Purdue's End Zone Design After Receiver's Blunder
Purdue wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette is receiving some sympathy from the folks at ESPN. On Monday, during an episode of Get Up, Mike Greenberg, Teddy Bruschi and Dan Orlovsky had a bigger issue with the grounds crew in West Lafayette than the receiver's blunder against Penn State on Saturday.
For those who missed it, Morrissette ran a route that took him out of the end zone, where he stood wide open and caught a pass. Initially, he thought he had a touchdown. Then, he looked down and realized he was standing a yard out of bounds.
Why is Morrissette getting sympathy from ESPN? Because the end zone and the end zone's out of bounds area are both painted black. Obviously, there's a thick white line that separates the two, but Greenberg and Bruschi ripped the grounds crew over the situation.
"Is this his fault?" Greenberg asks of Morrissette's blunder.
"He didn't get any help from the grounds crew, that's for sure," Bruschi responded. "The black end zone going so far, the peripheral vision, I might have made the same mistake."
That play seemed to summarize Purdue's 2024 football season. The Boilermakers lost 49-10 to Penn State, dropping to 1-9 on the season. They have not won a conference game and are in the middle of a nine-game losing streak.
Purdue played its final home game of the 2024 season, so the end zone confusion won't be a problem the rest of the year. The Boilers travel to East Lansing to play Michigan State on Friday and close out the season against Indiana in Bloomington next weekend.
