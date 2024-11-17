Opening Spread Released for Purdue vs. Michigan State
The opening spread has been released for Friday night's Big Ten clash between Purdue and Michigan State in East Lansing. Per FanDuel, the Spartans have opened up as a 13.5-point favorite over the Boilermakers.
Michigan State is coming off a bye week and enters Friday night's game with a 4-6 record. The Spartans would need to win each of their last two games against Purdue and Rutgers to earn bowl eligibility.
That would be quite an accomplishment for Jonathan Smith, who is in his first season in East Lansing.
Purdue endured another blowout loss on Saturday, falling 49-10 to No. 4 Penn State. With that loss, the Boilermakers dropped to 1-9 on the season. They have yet to win a conference game this season.
Purdue also has the longest losing streak among Power Four teams currently, having dropped nine straight contests. The Boilers' only win of the year came in the opener against Indiana State.
Michigan State leads the all-time series against Purdue, 36-29-3. The two teams last played on Nov. 6, 2021. The Spartans were undefeated and ranked No. 3 in the country entering Ross-Ade Stadium that day. But Jeff Brohm's offense delivered some magic and the Boilers defeated MSU 40-29.
Kickoff between Purdue and Michigan State is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 22. The game will air on FOX.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
