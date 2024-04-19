NCAA Approves 2-Minute Warning, Helmet Communication for 2024 College Football Season
Some major changes are coming to college football for the 2024 season. The NCAA has approved a two-minute warning, as well as helmet communications for the upcoming year. The organization announced that changes received approval on Thursday.
Both of these changes move the college football rulebook closer to the NFL. On Friday, the NCAA released a statement regarding the changes to the college game for the upcoming season.
"In games involving Football Bowl Subdivision teams, each school will have the option to use coach-to-player communications through the helmet to one player on the field. That player will be identified by having a green dot on the back midline of the player's helmet," the release said.
"The communication from the coach to the player will be turned off with 15 seconds remaining on the play clock or when the ball is snapped, whichever comes first. For all three divisions, teams have the option of using tablets to view in-game video only. The video can include the broadcast feed and camera angles from the coach's sideline and coach's end zone."
Calls for helmet communications surfaced in 2023, when Michigan was accused of illegally stealing signals from opponents. This new method would allow teams to ditch traditional sideline communication through signs and posters.
As for the two-minute warning, it will also follow the NFL rule. A pause in the action will come at the two-minute mark in the second and fourth quarters of each game.
"The panel approved adding an automatic timeout when two minutes remain in the second and fourth quarters," the release said. "This rules change synchronizes all timing rules, such as 10-second runoffs and stopping the clock when a first down is gained in bounds, which coincides with the two-minute timeout."
The positive about the two-minute warning? It will reportedly not result in an additional television timeout.
