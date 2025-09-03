Purdue Coach Barry Odom Can End Century-Old Drought With Win Over Southern Illinois
In just his second game at Purdue, coach Barry Odom has a chance to make program history. With a win over Southern Illinois on Saturday, Odom would become the first coach in over 100 years to start his tenure in West Lafayette with a 2-0 record.
The last Purdue coach to start a season 2-0 in his first season was Cleo O'Donnell in 1916. That year, the team began with wins over DePauw and Wabash before finishing the year with a 2-4-1 record.
O'Donnell coached Purdue for just two seasons (1916-17) and recorded a 5-8-1 record.
With Saturday's 31-0 win over Ball State, Odom became the first Purdue coach since Danny Hope (2009) to win his first game at the helm. Hope defeated Toledo to start the 2009 campaign with a 1-0 record.
If Purdue beats Southern Illinois this weekend, it will also be the team's first 2-0 start since the 2021 campaign. That year, the Boilermakers started the season with wins over Oregon State and UConn before dropping a contest to Notre Dame.
Can Odom lead his team to a victory and become the first coach in over 100 years to lead the Boilers to a 2-0 start in his first season? Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Ross-Ade Stadium and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
First-year records for Purdue's last 10 head coaches
How have Purdue's last 10 head coaches fared in their first season at the helm in West Lafayette? Here's a quick look at those records.
- Alex Agasse — 5-6, 4-4 in Big Ten (1973)
- Jim Young — 5-6, 3-5 in Big Ten (1977)
- Leon Burtnett — 3-8, 3-6 in Big Ten (1982)
- Fred Akers — 3-7-1, 3-5 in Big Ten (1987)
- Jim Colletto — 4-7, 3-5 in Big Ten (1991)
- Joe Tiller — 9-3, 6-2 in Big Ten (1997)
- Danny Hope — 5-7, 4-4 in Big Ten (2009)
- Darrell Hazell — 1-11, 0-8 in Big Ten (2013)
- Jeff Brohm — 7-6, 4-5 in Big Ten (2017)
- Ryan Walters — 4-8, 3-6 in Big Ten (2023)
Related stories on Purdue football
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE VS SIU: Purdue takes on Southern Illinois this weekend. Television and radio information, key players, coach information, preview, prediction, and more for Saturday. CLICK HERE
MCCALLISTER EARNS NATIONAL RECOGNITION: Jack McCallister earned national recognition for his Week 1 performance, helping Purdue to a 31-0 win over Ball State in Saturday's season opener. CLICK HERE
JACKSON TALKS TOUCHDOWN CELEBRATION: Purdue wide receiver Michael Jackson III had a touchdown celebration that went viral on Saturday. It won't be the last of his unique dances this season. CLICK HERE