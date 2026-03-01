Purdue Earns Spot in Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament With Win Over Northwestern

The Purdue women's basketball team is headed to Indianapolis next week.

On Sunday, the Boilermakers defeated Northwestern 67-62 to improve to 5-13 in conference play and secure a spot in the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament. Purdue was in a do-or-die situation in Evanston, needing a victory to keep its season going.

Purdue was able to capitalize on 21 Northwestern turnovers, turning those into 32 points. It was the biggest difference in the game.

Four different Boilermakers scored in double figures. Leading the way was Tara Daye, who had 18 points and eight rebounds in the win. Kiki Smith scored 17 points, Nya Smith had 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds, and Lana McCarthy gave Purdue 10 points and four rebounds off the bench.

Northwestern got 19 points from Carolina Lau and 14 from Grace Sullivan. The Wildcats finished their season 2-16 in Big Ten play.

With Purdue winning and Wisconsin falling to No. 9 Iowa 81-52, the Boilermakers will be the No. 14 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Games begin on Wednesday, March 4, and Purdue will play the third game of the night, with the tournament beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. A start time would be approximately 8:30 p.m., though one is not listed.

The Boilermakers will open Big Ten Tournament play against the No. 11 seed. Games will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

Purdue missed last year's Big Ten Tournament

The Boilermaker bench celebrates during the NCAA women’s basketball game. | Chad Krockover / Special to the Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although Purdue would have liked to finish higher in the Big Ten standings, making the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament is a step in the right direction. Last year, the Boilermakers lost their final game of the season to Indiana and missed out on a tournament appearance.

While Purdue's only chance of getting into the NCAA Tournament would be to win the Big Ten Tournament, it could still fight for a spot in the WNIT at the end of the year. The Boilermakers might need to grab another or win or two in the conference tournament to receive consideration, but at least they'll have the opportunity.

At the time this story was published, Purdue's first opponent for the Big Ten Tournament is unknown. A bracket will be released by the conference when all games have been completed.

