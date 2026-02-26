Purdue's Big Ten Tournament Hopes in Jeopardy After Loss to Oregon

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue's opportunity to play in the Big Ten Tournament next week come down to the final game. After suffering a 71-65 loss to Oregon on Senior Night on Wednesday, the Boilermakers are now on the outside looking in on the 15-team event.

Turnovers were the big issue for Purdue on Wednesday night, once again playing without senior leader Madison Layden-Zay due to a knee injury. The Boilermakers struggled with Oregon's pressure defense, ending the contest with 21 turnovers. The Ducks made the most of those opportunities, scoring 31 points off of Purdue's offensive woes.

Purdue found itself in a favorable position at the end of the first quarter, with the game tied 17-17. But the Ducks stole the second quarter, outscoring the Boilermakers 22-11 to take a 39-28 advantage into half.

Purdue freshman Hila Karsh (8) pushes the ball up the court during an NCAA women’s basketball game. | Chad Krockover / Special to the Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Boilermakers outscored Oregon in both the third and fourth quarters, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit.

Lana McCarty had a big afternoon for the Boilers. scoring 18 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Nya Smith led the way with 20 and Tara Day hhad 15 points and nine rebounds.

Oregon was led by Katie Fiso, who scored 19 points and dished out four assists. Ehis Etute ahd 17 points and eight rebounds and Sofia Bell scored nine points.

With the loss, Purdue is now 4-13 in Big Ten play. They are tied with Penn State in the conference standings, but the Nittany Lions own the head-to-head with an 85-82 overtime victory at Mackey Arena on Feb. 4.

