Big Ten Daily (June 17): Former Hawkeye Molly Davis Lands Job with Evansville
Former Iowa women's basketball standout Molly Davis is making the move from player to staff member. The former Hawkeye will be a graduate assistant of the University of Evansville women's basketball team for the upcoming season.
Evansville announced that it was adding Davis to the staff last week. She spent two seasons at Iowa, a member of the teams that played in the National Championship Game in 2023 and 2024. Prior to her time in Iowa City, she spent three seasons at Central Michigan.
Purple Aces coach Robyn Scherr-Wells released a statement on the addition of Davis to the staff.
"I have had the pleasure of watching Molly play basketball since she was a freshman in high school. The thing that has always stood out to me about Molly is the joy that she plays with. Molly loves the game," Scherr-Wells said. "When her coaches at Iowa reached out to me about Molly's interest in our graduate assistant position, I knew right away she would be a great fit. She has a high basketball IQ and is a hard worker.
"Molly is a winner and has been a part of many successful teams. She will be a tremendous asset to our players in helping them understand all of the things that go into building a championship program. She has a bright future in coaching and I am excited for the opportunity to mentor her in her first coaching role!"
In three seasons at Central Michigan, Davis averaged 17.7 points per game, setting a program record for scoring average. She was an All-MAC selection in all three seasons with the Chippewas, earning first-team honors in 2021 and second-team recognition in 2020 and 2022.
Davis averaged 4.7 points, 2.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game over her two seasons at Iowa.
Unfortunately, Davis time at Iowa ended on a sad note. She sustained an injury in the regular season finale against Ohio State. She was unable to play in the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.
Davis joins an Evansville team that finished 4-28 a season ago. Scherr-Wells will be entering her fourth season with the Purple Aces.
Coleman Hawkins Heading to Kansas State
Former Illinois star Coleman Hawkins is going from the Big Ten to the Big 12. Last week, the fifth-year senior announced his transfer to Kansas State, where he'll utilize his final season of eligibility.
Hawkins was one of the top prospects in the transfer portal after the 2023-24 season. Initially, he planned to keep his name in the NBA Draft, but opted to return to college for one final year. Although he played in each of his four seasons with the Fighting Illini, he can use an extra year of eligibility because of the NCAA's COVID-19 blanket waiver from the 2020-21 season.
"I would never play in the Big Ten again. I wouldn't play in the Big East," Hawkins said during the NBA Draft Combine regarding his future. "I would go somewhere with a football team — where I could enjoy a football game. Some schools have reached out. Some schools — I've just been honest with them and I haven't wasted their time. I flat-out told them it's just not somewhere I would even consider going."
Hawkins averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for the Fighting Illini last season. Illinois ended the season with a 29-9 record, winning the Big Ten Tournament and reaching the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.
In four seasons at Illinois, Hawkins totaled 979 points, 581 rebounds and 256 assists.