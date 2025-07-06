Purdue Target, 4-Star Prospect Reclassifies, Commits to Iowa
Trey Thompson, a four-star prospect and a Purdue target in the 2026 class, won't be headed to West Lafayette. On Saturday, the Greenville, Tenn. star announced his commitment to Iowa and will also reclassify as a member of the 2025 class.
Thompson, a 6-foot-8 forward, made his announcement with a social media post on X. He received several offers on the recruiting front, committing to Iowa over Purdue, Clemson, Tennessee, Alabama, Butler, Indiana, Kansas, Providence, UConn, Villanova, and others.
"To start, I want to take the time to thank God for always walking by my side and leading me down the right paths. I would also like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for always supporting me through my basketball endeavors," Thompson wrote.
"Extremely thankful for my parents for sacrificing so much for me to follow my dreams and passions. With that being said, I have decided to re-classify up to the 2025 class and commit to the University of Iowa. Go Hawkeyes."
Thompson received an offer from Purdue on Nov. 13, 2024 and took an official visit to campus on Nov. 15. Per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Thompson was the No. 119 overall prospect in the 2026 class and the No. 4 player out of Tennessee.
During the 2024-25 high school season at Greenville, Thompson enjoyed a dominant year. He averaged 24.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
Across three seasons at the high school level, Thompson scored 2,227 points and collected 984 rebounds.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
WHY MAYER MISSED ISREAL'S GAME SATURDAY: Purdue guard Omer Mayer did not play in Israel's classification game against Australia on Saturday due to an injury, according to a report. CLICK HERE
ANALYST BREAKS DOWN MAYER'S GAME: What does Omer Mayer bring to Purdue? ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla provides a breakdown of the guard's strengths and weaknesses. CLICK HERE
ERTEL CLIMBS IN ESPN RECRUITING RANKINGS: Future Purdue guard Luke Ertel has climbed into ESPN's top-100 recruiting rankings for the 2026 class. Here's where the Mt. Vernon standout ranks. CLICK HERE