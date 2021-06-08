Former Purdue Volleyball Player Annie Drews Selected For USA Olympic Team

Former Purdue star Annie Drews is the first Boilermaker volleyball player to be selected to the United States Olympic team. She was an All-American in college and has since played professionally in Puerto Rico, Italy, Turkey and Japan.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue volleyball star Annie Drews will be competing with the United States women's national team this summer in Tokyo. She was selected as one of 12 athletes to make the team and will be the first Boilermaker volleyball player to ever compete in the Olympics.

Drews was an outside hitter at Purdue from 2012-2015 who boasted All-American honors. Since leaving the program, she has competed professionally in Puerto Rico, Italy, Turkey and Japan. Drews has also played for the United States Senior National Team since 2017.

She is one of eight rookies on this year's squad, with only four members returning from the 2016 team that won bronze in Rio. As of now, the United States ranks No. 1 in the world in the international women's volleyball rankings, according to the FIVB Senior World Rankings.

