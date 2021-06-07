Purdue Basketball Player Mason Gillis Arrested

Purdue forward Mason Gillis was booked into the Tippecanoe County jail at 3 a.m. and released at 9:25 p.m. for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He appeared in 28 games for the Boilermakers as a freshman last season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore forward Mason Gillis was arrested Sunday morning for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to the West Lafayette Police Department.

Gillis was booked into the Tippecanoe County jail at 3 a.m. and released at 9:25 p.m.

“We are aware of the incident involving Mason Gillis on Sunday morning and we will continue to gather information," Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter said in a statement. "We will handle internally amongst our staff according to Purdue University regulations and team standards. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Gillis appeared in 28 games for the Boilermakers as a freshman last season. He made 23 starts and averaged 5.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

FURST NAMED INDIANA PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caleb Furst was named the 2021 Indiana Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He and Trey Kaufman-Renn are the last two recipients of the honor, and both will head to Purdue this upcoming season. CLICK HERE

Caleb Furst was named the 2021 Indiana Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He and Trey Kaufman-Renn are the last two recipients of the honor, and both will head to Purdue this upcoming season. CLICK HERE FORMER RUTGERS GUARD FINDS NEW HOME: Jacob Young spent two season at Rutgers before declaring for the NBA Draft and entering the transfer portal. He'll play for the Oregon Ducks for the 2021-22 basketball season. CLICK HERE

Jacob Young spent two season at Rutgers before declaring for the NBA Draft and entering the transfer portal. He'll play for the Oregon Ducks for the 2021-22 basketball season. PURDUE TRIO INVITED TO USA U19 TRYOUTS: Sophomore Jaden Ivey and freshmen Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn were invited to compete for spots on the 12-member team that will represent the USA at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup for Men. CLICK HERE

Sophomore Jaden Ivey and freshmen Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn were invited to compete for spots on the 12-member team that will represent the USA at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup for Men. PURDUE OFFERS 2023 PG: Jeremey Fears Jr. is a four-star recruit from La Lumiere High School in La Porte, Indiana. He is currently the No. 1-rated recruit in Indiana for the class of 2023. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!