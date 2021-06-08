Purdue Swimmer Nikola Acin Qualifies with Serbia Olympic Team

Nikola Acin is the Purdue men's swimming record holder in the 100-yard freestyle and four relays. He qualified for the Olympics as a member of the Serbia 4x100 freestyle relay team.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue swimmer Nikola Acin qualified for the Olympic Games alongside the Serbia 4x100 freestyle relay team. The group is officially ranked top 16 in the world, making Acin the first Boilermaker swimmer to qualify for the Olympics since 2004.

Acin was the anchor for the team's time of 3:13.73 at the European Aquatic Championships. The mark was a two-second improvement for Serbia from last year's World Championships, allowing them to earn one of four wildcard berths in the relay.

The top 12 teams qualifying for the relay were determined at the the preliminaries of the 2019 FINA World Championships. Serbia's team remained together during the two-year wait.

Acin joined Velimir Stjepanovic, Uros Nikolic and Andrej Barna at the World Championships and European Championships. He is the younger member of the squad at 21 years old.

The Purdue swimmer is the program's record holder in the 100-yard freestyle and in four relays. Last year, he was an All-American selection in the 100-yard freestyle and an Honorable Mention All-American in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

The last male Boilermaker to represent the program at the Olympics was Javier Diaz, representing Mexico in 2000 and 2004.

The swimming events for the Olympics Games in Tokyo are scheduled for July 24 to July 31. The 4x100 relay preliminaries are set for July 25 with the finals on the next day.

