Purdue Athletics: Schedules, Results and Standings

Purdue athletics are currently competing in regular-season series, breaking school records and chasing NCAA Tournament appearances. A look at the Boilermakers' programs still competing this spring.
Author:
Publish date:

Updated on May 4 at 12 p.m. ET 

Purdue has a myriad of athletic programs playing this spring. This past weekend, the Boilermakers' baseball program dodged a six-game losing streak, senior Joe Weiler led the men's golf team to a seventh-place finish in the Big Ten Championships and Senior Brody Smith of the men's track and field team broke the school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. 

Here's the latest from all the Boilermaker sports still competing: 

Purdue Baseball 

Purdue Baseball avoided a series sweep on Sunday with a 16-15 victory over Ohio State in Columbus. The Boilermakers are now 11-20 on the season. 

"It wasn't a very good start for the first two games, but that's why I love this club," Purdue coach Greg Goff said after the win. "It's because they're so resilient. And I told them after the game how much I love them. Because it takes a lot to get back off the mat after getting beat twice like that."

For the full story, click here.

Upcoming Schedule:  

Purdue hosts a three-game series at home this weekend against Northwestern. 

All games at Alexander Field in West Lafayette, Indiana.

OpponentDateTime

VS Northwestern

Friday, May 7

6 p.m. ET

VS Northwestern

Saturday, May 8 

2 p.m. ET

VS Northwestern

Sunday, May 9

1 p.m. ET 

Big Ten Baseball Standings:

TeamRecordStreak

Indiana

20-9

W2

Michigan

20-9

L3

Nebraska

20-10

L3

Iowa

19-13

L2

Maryland 

19-13

W6

Rutgers

17-13

W5

Ohio State

17-14

L1

Illinois

14-14

W4

Northwestern

12-16

L5

Penn State

12-18

W4

Purdue

11-20

W1

Michigan State

11-21

L4

Minnesota

4-26

L13

Purdue Softball

 Purdue softball is riding a three-game win streak after sweeping Ohio State this weekend, including a doubleheader on Saturday. The Boilermakers are 13-23 on the season. 

Upcoming Schedule: 

Purdue softball will also host a three-game series this weekend against Northwestern, which will include a doubleheader. 

All games at Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana

OpponentDateTime

VS Northwestern

Friday, May 7 

5:30 p.m. ET 

VS Northwestern

Saturday, May 8 

1 p.m. ET

VS Northwester

Saturday, May 8

3:30 p.m. ET

Big Ten Softball Standings: 

TeamRecordStreak

Michigan

28-5

W7

Minnesota

25-7

W2

Northwestern

24-12

W1

Illinois

22-14

L1

Nebraska

20-16

W4

Iowa

20-16

W4

Indiana

19-17

L1

Ohio State

18-17

L3

Wisconsin

15-17

W2

Maryland 

14-22

L4

Purdue

13-23

W3

Michigan State

10-19

W1

Rutgers

7-29

L4

Penn State

5-26

L5

Purdue Men's Golf 

Purdue senior Joe Weiler had the best performance for a Boiler golfer in 14 years at the Big Ten Championships over the weekend. He shot 2-over par and finished as the event's runner-up behind Iowa's Mac McClear. 

The team earned a seventh-place overall finish by combining to shoot 43-over. Illinois won the Big Ten title with a score of 19-over par, which was a one-stroke advantage over Iowa. The Fighting Illini have won six straight Big Ten Championships. 

Upcoming Schedule: 

The NCAA Regional Championships are scheduled to start on Monday, May 17 and run through Wednesday, May 19. Purdue will await a possible selection, but Weiler and junior Cole Bradley may be invited as individuals representing the Boilermakers. 

Purdue Women's Golf

After a seventh-place finish on April 25 at the Big Ten Championships, the Purdue women's golf team earned a bid as the No. 11 team at the Baton Rouge NCAA Regional. The Boilermakers are looking to earn their 19th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. 

Upcoming Schedule: 

The Baton Rouge NCAA Regional will be played at the University Club clubhouse

EventDateLocation

NCAA Regional

Monday, May 10 — Wednesday, May 12

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Purdue Track and Field

In its final regular-season meet of the outdoor season, Purdue Track and Field recorded four top-10 times in program history. 

Senior Brody Smith broke the school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase to highlight the first day of competition last Friday. He ran a time of 8:43.77 to break a seven-year record set in 2014 by Jake Waterman. 

Senior Joey Humes, freshman Ian Hunter and junior Kyle Griffith each earned top-10 times in the 1,500-meter run. Humes' time of 3:45.90 was the second-fastest in Purdue history. Hunter ran a time of 3:47.08 while Griffith crossed the finish line at 3:47.64, which ranked sixth and eighth-fastest in program history. 

Upcoming Schedule: 

All events at the Illinois Soccer and Track Stadium 

EventDateLocation

Big Ten Outdoor Championships

Friday, May 14 — Sunday, May 16

Urbana-Champaign, Illinois

Purdue Tennis

The Purdue women's tennis season concluded on April 29 after a 4-3 loss to Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. The men's team did not travel to the Big Ten Tournament. 

Purdue Wrestling

Purdue wrestling sent a group of athletes to the UWW Junior-Senior Freestyle National Championships this weekend. Freshmen Cooper Noehre and Macartney Parkinson competed in the junior division, while junior Parker Filius and Max Lyon competed in the senior division. 

All four athletes will compete for a spot on the U.S. world team for 2021. 

