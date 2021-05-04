Purdue Athletics: Schedules, Results and Standings
Updated on May 4 at 12 p.m. ET
Purdue has a myriad of athletic programs playing this spring. This past weekend, the Boilermakers' baseball program dodged a six-game losing streak, senior Joe Weiler led the men's golf team to a seventh-place finish in the Big Ten Championships and Senior Brody Smith of the men's track and field team broke the school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
Here's the latest from all the Boilermaker sports still competing:
Purdue Baseball
Purdue Baseball avoided a series sweep on Sunday with a 16-15 victory over Ohio State in Columbus. The Boilermakers are now 11-20 on the season.
"It wasn't a very good start for the first two games, but that's why I love this club," Purdue coach Greg Goff said after the win. "It's because they're so resilient. And I told them after the game how much I love them. Because it takes a lot to get back off the mat after getting beat twice like that."
Upcoming Schedule:
Purdue hosts a three-game series at home this weekend against Northwestern.
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
VS Northwestern
Friday, May 7
6 p.m. ET
VS Northwestern
Saturday, May 8
2 p.m. ET
VS Northwestern
Sunday, May 9
1 p.m. ET
Big Ten Baseball Standings:
|Team
|Record
|Streak
Indiana
20-9
W2
Michigan
20-9
L3
Nebraska
20-10
L3
Iowa
19-13
L2
Maryland
19-13
W6
Rutgers
17-13
W5
Ohio State
17-14
L1
Illinois
14-14
W4
Northwestern
12-16
L5
Penn State
12-18
W4
Purdue
11-20
W1
Michigan State
11-21
L4
Minnesota
4-26
L13
Purdue Softball
Purdue softball is riding a three-game win streak after sweeping Ohio State this weekend, including a doubleheader on Saturday. The Boilermakers are 13-23 on the season.
Upcoming Schedule:
Purdue softball will also host a three-game series this weekend against Northwestern, which will include a doubleheader.
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
VS Northwestern
Friday, May 7
5:30 p.m. ET
VS Northwestern
Saturday, May 8
1 p.m. ET
VS Northwester
Saturday, May 8
3:30 p.m. ET
Big Ten Softball Standings:
|Team
|Record
|Streak
Michigan
28-5
W7
Minnesota
25-7
W2
Northwestern
24-12
W1
Illinois
22-14
L1
Nebraska
20-16
W4
Iowa
20-16
W4
Indiana
19-17
L1
Ohio State
18-17
L3
Wisconsin
15-17
W2
Maryland
14-22
L4
Purdue
13-23
W3
Michigan State
10-19
W1
Rutgers
7-29
L4
Penn State
5-26
L5
Purdue Men's Golf
Purdue senior Joe Weiler had the best performance for a Boiler golfer in 14 years at the Big Ten Championships over the weekend. He shot 2-over par and finished as the event's runner-up behind Iowa's Mac McClear.
The team earned a seventh-place overall finish by combining to shoot 43-over. Illinois won the Big Ten title with a score of 19-over par, which was a one-stroke advantage over Iowa. The Fighting Illini have won six straight Big Ten Championships.
Upcoming Schedule:
The NCAA Regional Championships are scheduled to start on Monday, May 17 and run through Wednesday, May 19. Purdue will await a possible selection, but Weiler and junior Cole Bradley may be invited as individuals representing the Boilermakers.
Purdue Women's Golf
After a seventh-place finish on April 25 at the Big Ten Championships, the Purdue women's golf team earned a bid as the No. 11 team at the Baton Rouge NCAA Regional. The Boilermakers are looking to earn their 19th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.
Upcoming Schedule:
|Event
|Date
|Location
NCAA Regional
Monday, May 10 — Wednesday, May 12
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Purdue Track and Field
In its final regular-season meet of the outdoor season, Purdue Track and Field recorded four top-10 times in program history.
Senior Brody Smith broke the school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase to highlight the first day of competition last Friday. He ran a time of 8:43.77 to break a seven-year record set in 2014 by Jake Waterman.
Senior Joey Humes, freshman Ian Hunter and junior Kyle Griffith each earned top-10 times in the 1,500-meter run. Humes' time of 3:45.90 was the second-fastest in Purdue history. Hunter ran a time of 3:47.08 while Griffith crossed the finish line at 3:47.64, which ranked sixth and eighth-fastest in program history.
Upcoming Schedule:
|Event
|Date
|Location
Big Ten Outdoor Championships
Friday, May 14 — Sunday, May 16
Urbana-Champaign, Illinois
Purdue Tennis
The Purdue women's tennis season concluded on April 29 after a 4-3 loss to Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. The men's team did not travel to the Big Ten Tournament.
Purdue Wrestling
Purdue wrestling sent a group of athletes to the UWW Junior-Senior Freestyle National Championships this weekend. Freshmen Cooper Noehre and Macartney Parkinson competed in the junior division, while junior Parker Filius and Max Lyon competed in the senior division.
All four athletes will compete for a spot on the U.S. world team for 2021.
