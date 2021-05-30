Trent Johnson Helps Purdue Baseball to 7-4 Victory in Final Game on the Mound

Seniors led the way both on the mound and on offense as Purdue earned a 7-4 victory over Penn State on Saturday. The two teams resumed play after their game was originally suspended on Thursday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Senior pitcher Trent Johnson's collegiate career came to an end at Alexander Field on Saturday. After taking the mound for the final time for the Boilermakers, he pitched five innings before exiting to the sound of applause.

He allowed five hits and two runs in Purdue baseball's 7-4 victory over Penn State. It was a game that was originally suspended on Thursday due to rain and lightning.

Johnson started the game Saturday after the two teams played three innings of baseball on Thursday. When play resumed, Penn State held a 2-1 lead. But the Boilermakers managed to register three outs after the same amount of batters walked up to the plate.

Purdue quickly tied the game as fifth-year senior Zac Fascia hammered a single-run shot to right field. It was Fascia's first home run at home this season and the eighth with the program.

The Boilermakers scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, taking a 4-2 lead.

The team put together another three-run inning in the seventh frame before Penn State could earn another run. The Nittany Lions scored twice in the eighth. But with the score at 7-4, the game was all but out of reach.

Fifth-year senior Skyler Hunter led the way for Purdue offensively. He recorded his third career four-hit game, the second this month. He's registered 264 hits during his collegiate career with two games left to play. He'll need two hits to reach third all-time in program history.

Senior Tyler Powers was 2-for-3 with one RBI against Penn State. Over his last four games, he's 7-for-9 with six walks, six runs scored and a .867 on-base percentage.

Powers was also responsible for a double play in the fifth inning that halted any chance of Penn State rallying to regain a lead. He made a diving stop behind second base and flipped the ball behind his back to junior Evan Albrecht, who completed the throw to first base.

Purdue defeated Penn State in two of their three meetings this season after splitting two neutral-site matchups on April 10 and 11 in East Lansing, Michigan. The Boilermakers are now 15-25 on the season and will face off against Minnesota twice on Sunday.

The first game at Alexander field is scheduled for noon ET, with the second at 4 p.m. ET. Senior Day will take place between the two games.

Probable Starting Pitchers for Purdue

Game 1 vs Minnesota: Cory Brooks (Redshirt Junior, RHP)

Game 2 vs Minnesota: TBD

Recent Stories From Boilermakers Country

PURDUE ADDS TRANSFER RECEIVER: Marshall transfer wide receiver Broc Thompson is a native of Indianapolis and will return to his home state after playing two seasons with the Thundering Herd. CLICK HERE

Marshall transfer wide receiver Broc Thompson is a native of Indianapolis and will return to his home state after playing two seasons with the Thundering Herd. PFF BIG TEN PROJECTIONS: Pro Football Focus simulated the Big Ten football seasons 10,000 times and listed results for all 14 programs. Purdue is projected to win 4.9 games while having a 1% chance at a conference championship victory. CLICK HERE

Pro Football Focus simulated the Big Ten football seasons 10,000 times and listed results for all 14 programs. Purdue is projected to win 4.9 games while having a 1% chance at a conference championship victory. PURDUE BASKETBALL AT BARCLAYS CENTER: Purdue basketball is expected to play North Carolina State at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, next season. An official announcement is expected next week. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball is expected to play North Carolina State at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, next season. An official announcement is expected next week. PURDUE BASKETBALL STAFF: Former Purdue basketball players Spike Albrecht and Tommy Luce will join the program as graduate assistants. P.J. Thompson is set to remain on the staff after being promoted to the team's director of player development. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!