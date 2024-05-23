Purdue Women's Basketball Adds Home-and-Home Series with Kentucky
The Purdue women's basketball team has announced a premier home-and-home series with an SEC foe. On Thursday, the Boilermakers announced a two-game series with Kentucky, which will be played in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.
Per the social media post from Purdue, the first game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. The return game in Lexington will be played during the 2025-26 season, though a specific date was not mentioned at the time of the release.
Purdue and Kentucky have only played twice, with the Boilermakers owning the all-time series lead 2-0. In 1999, the Boilers defeated the Wildcats 48-40 in the Boilermaker Blockbuster at then-Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The following season, Purdue defeated Kentucky 87-67 in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington.
Last season, Purdue finished with a 15-19 record and reached the Great 8 round of the WNIT. Kentucky closed the year with a 12-20 record, missing out on the postseason.
The Boilermakers will enter the fourth season under coach Katie Gearlds in 2024-25. In her first three seasons, Purdue has posted a 51-45 record with two WNIT appearances and one NCAA Tournament berth.
