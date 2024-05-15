Former Boilermaker Mary Ashley Stevenson Transferring to Stanford
Mary Ashley Stevenson has found her next home. The former Purdue women's basketball star announced on Tuesday that she has committed to Stanford. She will have three years of eligibility to use with the Cardinal.
Stevenson had an outstanding freshman season with the Boilermakers in 2023-24. She was named co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year after averaging 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 41.4% from the floor.
Despite her freshman success at Purdue, Stevenson opted to enter the transfer portal after just one season in West Lafayette. She announced her commitment to Stanford in a post on X.
"Nothing has ever been achieved by the person who says, 'It can't be done,'" she posted, quoting Eleanor Roosevelt.
Stevenson's former coach at Purdue, Katie Gearlds, wished her well in her next adventure.
"Go be great 20," Gearlds wrote. Stevenson then responded, "Thank you for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime this past year! I will always value our relationship. I cherish the memories from Mackey Arena & the amazing band! Thank you Coach KG."
Purdue finished the 2023-24 season with a 15-19 record and appeared in the WNIT. The Boilermakers reached the Great 8 round before losing to Vermont.
Stevenson was one of two Purdue freshmen to enter the transfer portal following the 2023-24 season. Emily Monson also decided to explore other opportunities after spending just one season with the Boilermakers.
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
KATIE GEARLDS SALUTES LISA BLUDER: Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced her retirement after 24 seasons. Purdue coach Katie Gearlds sent out a salute to the longtime leader of the Hawkeyes. CLICK HERE