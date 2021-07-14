Sports Illustrated home
Purdue Soccer Alumna Ena Sabanagic Signs Professional Contract

Former Purdue soccer player Ena Sabanagic signed a professional contract with HK in Kópavogur, Iceland. She appeared in 61 games during her college career with the Boilermakers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue soccer player Ena Sabanagic signed a professional contract with HK in Kópavogur, Iceland, the university announced Wednesday afternoon. 

The club is a part of the Women's Champions League in Iceland. 

Sabanagic, a midfielder from Hanover Park, Illinois, graduated from Purdue in May 2020, with a degree in selling and sales management. She was a four-year letterwinner with the Boilermakers and earned recognition as an Academic All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore in 2017.

Sabanagic appeared in 61 matches, which included four starts during her collegiate career at Purdue. She managed to record five goals and one assist while tallying 42 total shots and 19 shots on goal. 

Two of Sabanagic's goals were game-winning scores that came against top-25 opponents. The first came in a 2-1 victory against No. 24 Louisville in 2018, while the second was in a road matchup against the No. 7-ranked Wisconsin in a 1-0 victory during the 2019 Big Ten Tournament.

Before joining HK, Sabanagic played for the Chicago Kics of United Women’s Soccer.

