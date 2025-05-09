Purdue Softball Makes Big Ten Tournament History in Win Over Ohio State
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — How impressive has Purdue's run in the 2025 Big Ten Softball Tournament been this week? Well, the Boilermakers are making a little bit of league history.
Purdue snuck into this year's tournament as the No. 12 seed — the lowest seed to make the field. With a 4-2 victory over No. 5 seed Northwestern on Wednesday and a 14-6 win over No. 4 seed Ohio State on Thursday, the Boilermakers became the first No. 12 seed in Big Ten Softball Tournament history to reach the semifinals.
After back-to-back wins, Purdue will now play No. 8 seed Michigan on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) with a trip to the Championship Game hanging in the balance.
Additionally, Purdue's 14 runs in Thursday's win over Ohio State were the most the program has ever scored in a single Big Ten Tournament game. It is also the highest run total for a 12 seed in the history of the event.
Pretty good, isn't it?
Although it was the No. 12 seed, Purdue is hosting this year's Big Ten Tournament at Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette. So far, the Boilermakers have taken full advantage of playing in front of a home crowd.
Will this memorable run continue another night?
Related stories
PURDUE BLASTS OHIO STATE: Purdue dug out of an early 4-0 deficit to defeat No. 4 seed Ohio State 14-6 in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Softball Tournament on Thursday. CLICK HERE
GOSSETT POWERS BOILERS: Julia Gossett threw more than 150 pitches, hit two home runs and powered Purdue to a 4-2 win over Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. CLICK HERE