Purdue Volleyball 2024 Regular Season Schedule
Purdue begins the 2024 volleyball regular season on Friday, Aug. 30 with the Stacey Clark Classic and will conclude with a West Coast roadt rip to play Big Ten newcomers Oregon and Washington on Thanksgiving weekend.
In this story:
The 2024 Purdue volleyball schedule is out. The Boilermakers are looking to put together another strong season under coach Dave Shondell and challenge for a Big Ten championship.
In 2023, the Boilermakers finished the year with a 23-9 record and a 15-5 mark in Big Ten play. They reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Oregon.
Below is the complete schedule for Purdue's 2024 volleyball season. The Boilermakers play their home games at Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind.
Stacey Clark Classic
- Friday, Aug. 30: vs. Kansas State (West Lafayette, Ind. at 7 p.m. ET)*
- Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. UMBC (West Lafayette, Ind. at 7 p.m. ET)*
- Sunday, Sept. 1: vs. UC Davis (West Lafayette, Ind. at 2 p.m. ET)*
Nonconference schedule
- Thursday, Sept. 5: vs. California (Salt Lake City, Utah at 3 p.m. ET)
- Friday, Sept. 6: at Utah (Salt Lake City, Utah at 9 p.m. ET)
- Saturday, Sept. 7: at Utah State (Logan, Utah at 7 p.m. ET)
- Friday, Sept. 13: vs. Houston (Dallas, Texas at 5 p.m. ET)
- Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. SMU/Kentucky (Dallas, Texas at 3 p.m. ET)
- Thursday, Sept. 19: at Kansas (Lawrence, Kan. at 7:30 p.m. ET)
- Friday, Sept. 20: vs. Creighton (Lawrence, Kan. at 5 p.m. ET)
- Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Tulsa (Lawrence, Kan. at 1:30 p.m. ET)
Big Ten schedule
- Wednesday, Sept. 25: vs. Penn State (West Lafayette, Ind. at TBD)
- Saturday, Sept. 28: at Minnesota (Minneapolis, Minn. at TBD)
- Friday, Oct. 4: at Northwestern (Evanston, Ill. at TBD)
- Sunday, Oct. 6: vs. Michigan State (West Lafayette, Ind. at TBD)
- Friday, Oct. 11: at Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb. at TBD)
- Saturday, Oct. 12: at Iowa (Iowa City, Iowa at TBD)
- Thursday, Oct. 17: vs. UCLA (West Lafayette, Ind. at TBD)
- Saturday, Oct. 19: vs. Indiana (West Lafayette, Ind. at TBD)
- Wednesday, Oct. 23: vs. Ohio State (West Lafayette, Ind. at TBD)
- Saturday, Oct. 26: vs. Wisconsin (West Lafayette, Ind. at TBD)
- Friday, Nov. 1: at Maryland (College Park, Md. at TBD)
- Saturday, Nov. 2: at Rutgers (Piscataway, N.J. at TBD)
- Friday, Nov. 8: at Indiana (Bloomington, Ind. at TBD)
- Sunday, Nov. 10: vs. Michigan (West Lafayette, Ind. at TBD)
- Friday, Nov. 15: vs. Rutgers (West Lafayette, Ind. at TBD)
- Sunday, Nov. 17: vs. Illinois (West Lafayette, Ind. at TBD)
- Thursday, Nov. 21: at Penn State (University Park, Pa. at TBD)
- Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. USC (West Lafayette, Ind. at TBD)
- Wednesday, Nov. 27: at Oregon (Eugene, Ore. at TBD)
- Friday, Nov. 29: at Washington (Seattle, Wash. at TBD)
Published