Purdue Volleyball: Boilermakers Make Big Ten History While Sweeping Indiana
Purdue's volleyball program made Big Ten history on Saturday night. Inside the hallowed halls of Mackey Arena, the Boilermakers drew an attendance of 14,876, the largest for a match between two teams in the conference. Purdue defeated in-state rival Indiana 3-0.
The previous record stood for 20 years, with Minnesota's 2004 match vs. Illinois bringing in 10,927 fans.
Saturday's match at Mackey Arena was a sellout, and fans were treated to an impressive performance. The Boilermakers clobbered the Hoosiers 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-9) to reclaim the Monon Spike — the rivalry trophy between the two programs.
Purdue has now won 20 of the last 22 matches against the Hoosiers for the Monon Spike.
Sophomore star Chloe Chicoine had an outstanding match, finishing the night with 12 kills on 30 swings. She also had 10 digs and didn't have an error in three sets. Eva Hudson led Purdue with 17 kills.
Purdue improved to 15-4 overall and 6-2 in Big Ten play with the win.
"Thanks to the Boilermaker Nation for creating Magic in Mackey last night. Our volleyball team is so grateful for your support," Purdue coach Dave Shondell wrote on social media. "Thanks to our fans, administration, facilities crew, and everyone who was involved in allowing our team to be part of this record-breaking event."
Saturtday's match at Mackey Arena was the first of two Purdue will play in the iconic basketball venue. The Boilers will host Wisconsin next weekend, as well. The match will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.
