Purdue Volleyball Social Media Team Trolls Indiana After Sweeping Season Series
Purdue's volleyball team has state bragging rights for a full year. The Boilermakers defeated Indiana 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17) to sweep the season series. After the match, the Purdue social media team had a little fun at the Hoosiers' expense.
Following Friday night's win in Bloomington, Purdue volleyball's social media team posted the following graphic, along with the caption, "with love." It wasn't the nastiest troll job we've ever seen, but it's always fun to rub it in when you beat your biggest rival, right?
Per PurdueSports.com, Purdue coach Dave Shondell is now 40-4 all-time vs. Indiana. The Boilermakers are 24-1 in the last 25 meetings. That's the definition of dominance.
Outside hitter Eva Hudson had a huge night, totaling 26 kills, 10 digs and five blocks for the Boilers. Lizzie Carr finished the night with 10 kills and Lourdes Myers totaled nine kills.
The Boilermakers also had one potential SportsCenter Top 10 moment from Ryan McAleer during Friday's match in Bloomington. Early in the third set, McAleer dug a ball with her foot while falling to the ground. She kept the point alive and eventually Eva Hudson and Raven Colvin got a block, putting the point away for the Boilermakers.
Why not enjoy these moments in a rivalry game? We'll see if it winds up on the SportsCenter Top 10.
Earlier this year, Purdue swept Indiana 3-0 in a match played at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers also set a Big Ten match attendance record, bringing in a crowd of 14,876 fans.
With Friday's win, Purdue improved to 19-5 on the season and 10-3 in the Big Ten. The Boilers return to action at Holloway Gymnasium on Sunday, playing Michigan.