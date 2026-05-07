3 Thoughts From Purdue Softball's 4-3 Loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament

Purdue's run in the Big Ten Softball Tournament was short lived. The 10th-seeded Boilermakers suffered a 4-3 loss to No. 7 seed Wisconsin in the first round of the event on Wednesday night in College Park.

The Boilers had a 3-0 lead entering the bottom of the 6th and Julia Gossett was throwing a no-hitter. But it was the bat of Wisconsin's Hannah Conger that broke up the no-hitter and got the walk-off RBI to win the game.

With the loss, Purdue's season ends with a 34-20 overall record. Here are a few quick thoughts from the heartbreaking defeat in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.

Moriah Polar gets hit No. 100

In her first at-bat of the night, Polar recorded a single to start the game and get the Boilers on base. It was also her 100th hit of the season, currently leading the NCAA. Her at-bat proved to be important, as she would later score after stealing third and an error on Wisconsin, giving Purdue and early 1-0 lead.

Polar finished the game with two hits and she crossed home plate twice in Wednesday night's loss. She ends the year with 101 hits for the Boilermakers, capping off one of the best offensive seasons we've ever seen from a player in the black and gold.

Small-ball worked early for Purdue

The execution 👌@KhloeBanks4 with a perfect sac-bunt to score @haleyy43 👏



T1 | Purdue 2, Wisconsin 0 pic.twitter.com/0V9ZNHZ63v — Purdue Softball (@PurdueSoftball) May 6, 2026

Purdue was able to jump out to a 3-0 lead by the end of the third inning thanks to a small-ball approach. Polar scored the first run after successfully stealing third and an overthrown ball on Wisconsin's part opened up home plate. Later in the first inning, Khloe Banks laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to but the Boilers ahead 2-0.

In the third inning, Polar scored again, this time courtesy of a double-send. Purdue sent Anna Moore to second following a pitch. When the ball was thrown, Moore was thrown out, but Polar was able to get to home plate without an issue, boosting the Boilers to a 3-0 advantage.

Purdue wanted to take advantage of those situations with runners in scoring position, and did a good job in the early stages of the game.

The floodgates opened in the sixth inning

CONGER WINS IT!! 😆



BADGERS MOVE ON TO THE QUARTERFINALS!! pic.twitter.com/3uahpXlYuU — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) May 6, 2026

Gossett had pitched a brilliant game through the first five innings, not allowing Wisconsin to get a single hit. Then, the floodgates opened. Conger got the first hit, a fly ball to center field that Khloe Banks was unable to collect while making a diving effort. Then, a few batters later, Jaclyn Showalter stepped to the plate and bombed a three-run home run to tie the game at 3-3.

Purdue stopped the bleeding, but it was unable to get a run in the seventh inning, leaving the door open for Wisconsin to win it in the bottom half of the inning.

An error and a walk then brought Conger back to the plate. With runners at second and third, she hit a ball to deep left field, bringing the winning run across home plate and ending Purdue's time in College Park.

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