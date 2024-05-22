Purdue Basketball Offers 2025 Ohio Guard Antione West Jr.
Purdue has extended an offer to three-star guard Antione West Jr. out of Toledo, Ohio. The All Ohio Basketball Program announced the news in a social media post on Wednesday.
West is listed as a 6-foot-3 shooting guard and is ranked as the No. 5 prospect out of Ohio. Per 247Sports, he ranks No. 163 nationally among all recruits in the cycle.
Purdue became the 12th program to offer West. Other major programs to show interest include Arizona State, Creighton, Dayton, Duquesne, Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio, Ohio State, Penn State, Toledo and Xavier.
Per Rivals.com, West averaged 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game at Whitmer (Toledo, Ohio) High School.
The Ohio guard is the second member of the 2025 recruiting class to receive an offer from the Boilermakers this week. Purdue also offered four-star guard Braylon Mullins (Greenwood, Ind.).
A Greenfield-Central product, Mullins had an outstanding junior season at the high school level. The 6-foot-5 guard from Greenfield, Ind. averaged 25 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
Although many college basketball programs are turning to the NCAA transfer portal to build their rosters, Purdue coach Matt Painter prefers to construct teams through recruiting at the high school level.
Painter constructed a top-10 recruiting class in 2024 and is hoping to land some key players in the 2025 class, as well.
