Purdue Basketball Extends Offer to 2025 4-Star Guard, Indiana Native Braylon Mullins
The Purdue coaching staff continues to work hard on the recruiting trail. On Monday, coach Matt Painter extended an offer to in-state prospect and four-star guard Braylon Mullins, a four-star recruit in the 2025 class.
Mullins announced that he received an offer from the Boilermakers on Monday. It came after talking with Painter.
"After a great conversation with (Coach Painter) I am blessed to receive a division 1 offer from (Purdue)!!" Mullins wrote on X. "Thank you for the opportunity!"
A Greenfield-Central product, Mullins had an outstanding junior season at the high school level. The 6-foot-5 guard from Greenfield, Ind. averaged 25 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
Mullins also shot 56% from the floor and 43% from 3-point range during the 2023-24 season.
Greenfield-Central made it through the regular season with a perfect 22-0 record. The Cougars reached the finals of Sectional 9 (Class 4A) before suffering their only loss of the year, a 60-48 defeat at the hands of New Palestine.
Mullins has been a huge part of Greenfield-Central's success over the last three seasons. The Cougars have amassed a 60-11 record during that time. In his first three years, the guard has scored 1,271 points, collected 351 rebounds, recorded 178 steals and dished out 171 assists.
Purdue did an excellent job on the recruiting trail in 2024, bringing in a top-10 class, per 247Sports. That group is highlighted by four-star guards Kanon Catchings and Gicarri Harris, who could make a quick impact in West Lafayette.
Painter's job on the recruiting trail has also gotten easier over the last two months. Purdue claimed back-to-back regular season titles and led the Boilermakers to the National Championship Game — the program's first appearance since 1969.
Per 247Sports, Mullins ranks No. 95 overall in the 2025 class and is the No. 6 prospect out of Indiana. The offer from Purdue is his 18th.
