Former Purdue Guard Jon Octeus Joining Men of Mackey TBT Team
The Men of Mackey have announced a fifth addition to the 2024 TBT (The Basketball Tournament) team. Former Purdue guard Jon Octeus will be joining Sasha Stefanovic, David Jenkins Jr., Kelsey Barlow and Aaron Wheeler on this year's squad.
"Another one Boilermakers," Men of Mackey wrote on X. "(Jon Octeus) has committed and he is back in the black and gold for his fourth TBT!"
Octeus spent one season at Purdue, playing as a graduate transfer during the 2014-15 season. He averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in his lone year with the Boilermakers.
Octeus had one of the most thrilling dunks in Purdue basketball history. During a rivalry game against Indiana, the senior guard posterized Hoosiers forward Collin Hartman in front of a Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall crowd. ESPN's Rece Davis then shouted the phrase, "Jon Octeus, baptizing the masses!"
That season, Purdue finished with a 21-13 record, including a 12-6 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament, as well.
Prior to his season at Purdue, Octeus played at Colorado State.
TBT is a summer basketball event that features several former college basketball standouts. It's a single-elimination event — similar to the NCAA Tournament — with a $1 million, winner-take-all prize at stake.
Men of Mackey will start the TBT in the Butler Regional (Indianapolis) and play at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Games are scheduled to be played between July 19-23 for the regional. Both Indiana and Butler will also have alumni teams participating in this year's TBT event.
