Purdue, Marquette Reportedly Finalizing Home-and-Home Basketball Series
Purdue and Marquette are reportedly finalizing a home-and-home series, set to start in the 2024-25 college basketball season. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported the news on Wednesday.
Per the report, Marquette would host the first game in Milwaukee during the 2024-25 season. The return game would then be held at Purdue's Mackey Arena in the 2025-26 campaign.
No dates or times have been released. Neither school has released a statement regarding the future series.
Purdue and Marquette have played four times since the 2017-18 season, with the Boilermakers winning three times. Purdue defeated the Golden Eagles last season in the Maui Invitational 78-75.
During the 2022-23 season, Purdue defeated Marquette at Mackey Arena 75-70. Marquette's lone victory in the last four meetings came during the 2019-20 season, a 65-55 win for the Golden Eagles.
Purdue finished the 2023-24 season with a Big Ten regular season title and a trip to the national championship. The Boilermakers were 34-5 on the year and went undefeated against nonconference opponents in the regular season for a third straight season.
Marquette ended the year with a 27-10 record and reaching the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. The Golden Eagles finished Big East play with a 14-6 record, finishing tied for second in the league.
