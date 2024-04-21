Purdue Women's Basketball Lands Transfer Pledge From Ex-UTEP Wing Mahri Petree
The Purdue women's basketball team has added its second transfer portal addition of the offseason. Mahri Petree, who spent the past three seasons at UTEP, committed to the Boilermakers over the weekend.
Petree began her college basketball career at Bradley, where she spent two seasons. The 5-foot-11 wing then transferred to UTEP ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. She will be entering her sixth season, utilizing a redshirt season during the 2022-23 season and the NCAA's blanket waiver for Covid-19 in 2020-21.
Last season, Petree averaged 8.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for the Miners. She appeared in 31 games, making 24 starts. Those numbers came after Petree missed all but two games of the 2022-23 season at UTEP.
Over the course of her career, Petree is averaging 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest. She will have one year of eligibility to use while in West Lafayette.
Petree joins former Stephen F. Austin guard Destini Lombard, who also announced her commitment to Purdue earlier in the week. Lombard was the WAC Defensive Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season. She averaged 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.6 steals per game last year.
Petree is the younger sister of former Boilermaker Lasha Petree. During the 2022-23 season, Lasha was Purdue's leading scorer, averaging 14.7 points per game.
The Boilers are coming off a 15-19 year. They reached the Great 8 round of the WNIT.
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
- PURDUE WOMEN'S HOOPS HEADING TO EUROPE: The Purdue women's basketball team announced plans to travel to Europe in August. The team will make stops in Spain and Portugal and will play three games, with dates and opponents to be announced later. CLICK HERE
- EMILY MONSON ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL: Purdue freshman guard Emily Monson has entered the transfer portal following the 2023-24 season. The Tennessee native spent just one season in West Lafayette. CLICK HERE
- JEANAE TERRY DECLARES FOR WNBA DRAFT: Purdue senior guard Jeanae Terry declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft following the end of the college basketball season. She averaged 5.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game. CLICK HERE