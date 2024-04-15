Purdue Women's Basketball Lands Transfer Guard Destini Lombard From Stephen F. Austin
The Purdue women's basketball team has landed a talented guard from the transfer portal. Former Stephen F. Austin star Destini Lombard announced her commitment to the Boilermakers with a post on social media on Monday.
Lombard averaged 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.6 steals per game during the 2023-24 campaign at Stephen F. Austin. While her offensive ability is a big boost for the Boilermakers, she's even more well known for her defense.
Lombard was named the WAC Defensive Player of the Year last season. Her arrival in West Lafayette will help Purdue on both ends of the floor during the 2024-25 season.
The 5-foot-9 guard out of Louisiana started her career at LSU in 2020. That was her lone season with the Tigers before transferring to Stephen F. Austin, where she's played the last three years.
In four college basketball seasons, Lombard is averaging 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She's appeared in a total of 101 games with 36 starts.
The Lumberjacks finished last season with a 22-12 record.
Purdue is coming off a 15-19 campaign last season, the program's first losing record under coach Katie Gearlds. The Boilermakers did make a run in the WNIT, though, reaching the Great 8 before being defeated by Vermont.
The Boilermakers were in need of a talented guard after freshman Emily Monson entered her name into the NCAA transfer portal. She spent just one season with the Boilermakers before making the decision to explore her options.
