Purdue Football: Boilermakers to Play Two Friday Night Games in 2024
Get ready for some Friday night lights, Purdue fans. On Wednesday, FOX Sports released its schedule of Friday night games for the 2024 college football season. The Boilermakers will have two matchups in primetime on Friday nights this year.
Purdue will host Oregon at Ross-Ade Stadium on Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. It will be the first meeting between the Boilermakers and Ducks since 2009. Oregon leads the all-time series 2-1.
The Ducks defeated the Boilers in back-to-back seasons in 2008 and 2009. Oregon won the 2008 meeting in West Lafayette 32-26 and defeated Purdue 38-36 in Eugene the following season.
Purdue will travel to East Lansing for a Friday night clash with Michigan State at Spartan Stadium on Nov. 22. That game will also air on FOX with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
Michigan State leads the all-time series against Purdue 36-29-3. The Boilermakers won the most recent meeting against the Spartans, posting a 40-29 win in 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium and handing MSU its first loss of the season.
The Big Ten will have several Friday night games airing on FOX during the 2024 season. A total of nine conference games will be played on Fridays, beginning on Sept. 20 when Illinois plays Nebraska.
Below is Purdue's complete 2024 football schedule:
Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Indiana State (Time/TV: TBD)
Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)
Saturday, Sept. 21: at Oregon State at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: CW)
Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. Nebraska (Time/TV: TBD)
Saturday, Oct. 4: at Wisconsin (Time/TV: TBD)
Saturday, Oct. 12: at Illinois (Time/TV: TBD)
Friday, Oct. 18: vs. Oregon at 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)
Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. Northwestern (Time/TV: TBD)
Saturday, Nov. 9: at Ohio State (Time/TV: TBD)
Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. Penn State (Time/TV: TBD)
Friday, Nov. 22: at Michigan State at 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)
Saturday, Nov. 30: at Indiana (Time/TV: TBD)
PURDUE ADDS FORMER ILLINOIS LB: Purdue has added a new edge rusher to the roster. Former Illinois outside linebacker Calvin "Trey" Smith is transferring to Purdue after one season with the Fighting Illini. He played in two games in Champaign and is a former three-star recruit. CLICK HERE
KICKOFF TIMES REVEALED: Kickoff times and TV information has been released for two of Purdue's nonconference games: Notre Dame and Oregon State. CLICK HERE