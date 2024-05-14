Purdue Lands Transfer Commitment from Former Illinois LB Calvin 'Trey' Smith
Purdue has addressed some concerns at pass rusher through the transfer portal. On Tuesday, the Boilermakers received a commitment from former Illinois linebacker Calvin "Trey" Smith, a three-star prospect from the 2023 recruiting class.
Smith entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal in late April following Illinois' spring practice season. He appeared in two games with the Fighting Illini as a true freshman in 2023.
An announcement was made about Smith's commitment via Purdue's X account.
As a senior at Ocoee High School (Fla.), Smith was incredibly productive. He finished the 2022 season with 107 tackles and 19.5 sacks. He was ranked as a top-100 prospect out of Florida and the No. 52 edge rusher in the class, per 247Sports.
Smith's transfer is the second big boost for Purdue's defense this week. On Monday, the Boilermakers revealed that five-star cornerback Tarrion Grant has reclassified and will be joining the team for the 2024 season.
Grant is already enrolled in classes at Purdue. He was previously a top-30 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and one of the top defensive backs of the cycle.
Purdue is trying to improve off a 4-8 campaign in 2023, the first year under coach Ryan Walters. The Boilermakers were in a rebuilding year after losing a lot of talent from a 2022 squad that won the Big Ten West.
Adding Smith and Grant to the defensive roster heading into the summer months should provide a boost for Walters and his staff. It provides the team with more talent and depth entering the 2024 campaign.
