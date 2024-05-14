2024 Purdue Football Schedule: Kickoff Times, TV Info Announced for Oregon State, Notre Dame Games
Break out the calendars, Purdue fans. Kickoff times and television information has been released for two Boilermaker football games in 2024: Sept. 14 vs. Notre Dame and Sept. 21 vs. Oregon State.
On Tuesday, Purdue's official X account revealed that it now has start times and television information for two of its three nonconference games.
Purdue's Sept. 14 matchup against Notre Dame is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS and Paramount-plus. It will be played at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
Although Purdue and Notre Dame have a stories rivalry, the two teams haven't met on the gridiron since 2021 — a 27-13 victory for the Fighting Irish in South Bend. It is the only meeting between the two programs since the series was stopped in 2014.
Notre Dame leads the all-time series 57-26-2.
One week later, the Boilermakers travel to Corvallis, Ore. to play Oregon State. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and will air on CW (Yes, that's still a real channel). This is the second game of a home-and-home series between the two teams.
In 2021, Purdue defeated Oregon State 30-21 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The only other meeting between the two programs was in 1967, a 22-14 victory for the Beavers in West Lafayette.
Purdue opens the 2024 college football season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium. That game currently does not have a kickoff time or a designated network.
The Boilermakers finished the 2023 season with a 4-8 record.
