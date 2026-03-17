Purdue 2026 Signee Luke Ertel Earns National Recognition From Naismith Awards

Future Purdue guard Luke Ertel continues to earn recognition at the national level. This week, the Mt. Vernon star received High School All-American honorable mention accolades from the Naismith Awards.

Ertel was one of 30 players to receive recognition on the All-America list this season. A total of 15 players were named to the first-, second-, and third-team rosters, and 15 more received honorable mention.

According to his MaxPreps.com page, Ertel has put together an outstanding senior season at Mt. Vernon. He is averaging 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He is also shooting 48% from the floor, 40% from three-point range and 88% from the free-throw line.

Congrats to Luke Ertel on being named a @NaismithTrophy high school Honorable Mention All-American.



👉 1-of-30 players named 1st, 2nd, 3rd or HM. pic.twitter.com/WdPv370d5a — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 16, 2026

Mt. Vernon is 25-3 on the season and is playing in the semi-state round of the IHSAA basketball tournament this weekend. The Marauders pulled off a thrilling 57-54 overtime win over Pike and will now have a showdown with Decatur Central on March 21.

If Mt. Vernon wins that game, it will advance to the IHSAA State Championship Game next week, which will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Ertel has big day vs. Pike

Mt. Vernon found itself in a battle last weekend in the regional round of the IHSAA state tournament, escaping with a 57-54 overtime win over Pike. Ertel was pivotal in the Marauders' success, finishing the game with 34 points and 11 rebounds.

The senior essentially willed his team to victory, keeping the hope of a state championship alive. Below are some of the highlights from Ertel's big day in the regional game.

Purdue commit Luke Ertel takes over late, pushing Mt. Vernon (IN) past Pike (IN) 57–54 and into semi‑state 🏆👀



Ertel finished with 34 PTS and 11 REBS. pic.twitter.com/wixRf9asFB — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) March 15, 2026

Last year, Mt. Vernon reached the semi-state round of the IHSAA tournament but was defeated by Jeffersonville. The Marauders would love to make it one step further and compete for a state championship at the end of the year.

What Painter said about Ertel

Mt. Vernon Marauders Luke Ertel (12) at the free throw line. | Gary Brockman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Months ago, when Ertel signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Purdue, coach Matt Painter had nothing but glowing things to say about the Indiana native.

"I don't know if I've ever seen a high school guy that we've taken with more intestinal fortitude. Just a determined player, tough, hard-nosed, gets after it, picks you up full court, birddogs the basketball," Painter said. "He's really improved his arsenal in terms of shooting the basketball. Not just catching and shooting, but getting to his pull-up, getting to bodies, bouncing off bodies, being able to make floaters and runners. He's put a lot of time into his game."

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