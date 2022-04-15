Purdue Football Earns Commitment From Carmel High School Safety Winston Berglund

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Carmel High School safety Winston Berglund announced his commitment to the Purdue football program Friday. The 2023 recruit is listed as a 3-star prospect.

The Boilermakers were among 19 programs to extend an offer to Berglund, and he chose the program over the likes of Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Boston College, South Carolina and Wake Forest.

Berglund joins Rickie Collins, a four-star quarterback from Baton Rouge, in next year's recruiting class. The junior visited campus during the team's spring game last weekend.

"I'm so thankful for the abilities that God has granted me," Berglund wrote via his Twitter page. "I have been so fortunate to be recruited by great coaches and programs around the country. I will be ever grateful for this process and the experiences along the recruiting trail.

"I would like to thank my parents for their constant support and sacrifice. I have been blessed with the best High School Coaches any athlete could ever wish for! A big shout out to Coach Eze, he has made a big impact on my life and development."

Berglund is listed at 6-foot-1, 191 pounds and is rated as the No. 63 safety in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Indiana.

"Thank you to every coach from my first days on the football and baseball fields, you have all contributed to the young man I am today," Berglund continued. "My family are my biggest fans, I wouldn't be in this position without their love and encouragement.

"I am thrilled to announce I am continuing my academic and football career at Purdue University!"

During his junior season at Carmel, Berglund registered 91 tackles, including seven for loss, six pass breakups, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He scored two defensive touchdowns and also recorded a blocked punt.

