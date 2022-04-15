Skip to main content
Purdue Football Earns Commitment From Carmel High School Safety Winston Berglund

Purdue Football Earns Commitment From Carmel High School Safety Winston Berglund

Winston Berglund, a three-star safety from Carmel High School in Indiana, committed to Purdue on Friday. He joins four-star quarterback Rickie Collins as the second commit in the 2023 recruiting class.

Winston Berglund, a three-star safety from Carmel High School in Indiana, committed to Purdue on Friday. He joins four-star quarterback Rickie Collins as the second commit in the 2023 recruiting class.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Carmel High School safety Winston Berglund announced his commitment to the Purdue football program Friday. The 2023 recruit is listed as a 3-star prospect. 

The Boilermakers were among 19 programs to extend an offer to Berglund, and he chose the program over the likes of Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Boston College, South Carolina and Wake Forest. 

Berglund joins Rickie Collins, a four-star quarterback from Baton Rouge, in next year's recruiting class. The junior visited campus during the team's spring game last weekend. 

"I'm so thankful for the abilities that God has granted me," Berglund wrote via his Twitter page. "I have been so fortunate to be recruited by great coaches and programs around the country. I will be ever grateful for this process and the experiences along the recruiting trail. 

"I would like to thank my parents for their constant support and sacrifice. I have been blessed with the best High School Coaches any athlete could ever wish for! A big shout out to Coach Eze, he has made a big impact on my life and development." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Berglund is listed at 6-foot-1, 191 pounds and is rated as the No. 63 safety in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Indiana. 

"Thank you to every coach from my first days on the football and baseball fields, you have all contributed to the young man I am today," Berglund continued. "My family are my biggest fans, I wouldn't be in this position without their love and encouragement. 

"I am thrilled to announce I am continuing my academic and football career at Purdue University!" 

During his junior season at Carmel, Berglund registered 91 tackles, including seven for loss, six pass breakups, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He scored two defensive touchdowns and also recorded a blocked punt.

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter and Facebook

alexander field with fans
Baseball

Purdue Baseball's Jackson Smeltz Named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

By D.J. Fezler19 hours ago
Jeff Brohm reacts to ref music city bowl
Football

Purdue Ranked 10th Among Big Ten Teams in ESPN's 2022 College Football Power Index

By D.J. Fezler20 hours ago
isaiah thompson vs st peters
Basketball

Report: Purdue Transfer Guard Isaiah Thompson Plans Visits to 5 College Basketball Programs

By D.J. Fezler21 hours ago
Zander Horvath Ohio State
Football

Purdue Running Back Zander Horvath Recognized as 2022 NFF Hampshire Honor Society Member

By D.J. Fezler21 hours ago
Omar Payne Illinois basketball
Basketball

Big Ten Basketball: Illinois Transfer Forward Omar Payne Committed to Jacksonville

By D.J. FezlerApr 13, 2022
Mackey Arena
Basketball

2022 Recruit William Berg Officially Signs With Purdue Basketball

By D.J. FezlerApr 13, 2022
USATSI_17818924_168388303_lowres
Football

Purdue Wide Receiver David Bell Attends Indianapolis Colts Local Pro Day Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

By D.J. FezlerApr 12, 2022
Alexander Field
Baseball

Purdue Pitcher Jackson Smeltz One of Collegiate Baseball's National Players of the Week

By D.J. FezlerApr 11, 2022