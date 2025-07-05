Why Purdue's Omer Mayer Missed Israel's Game vs. Australia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Purdue guard Omer Mayer missed Israel's classification game against Australia on Saturday due to an injury. The Israel Basketball Association released a statement regarding the situation before the FIBA U19 World Cup contest.
Mayer, who has been outstanding for Israel, was averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game through four contests. The 6-foot-4 guard reportedly suffered a finger injury that kept him sidelined for the game.
"Omer Mayer will not participate in today's game due to a finger injury," the statement read. "(He) underwent an X-ray yesterday and no fracture was found, but it was decided to allow him to rest."
Australia defeated Israel 78-72.
It doesn't sound like Mayer's injury is too serious, but he rested to not risk further injury. It is not clear if the guard will play in Israel's final classification game on Sunday. Israel is playing in the sixth-place game, scheduled for 5:30 a.m. ET.
Mayer's 20 points per game average ranks third in scoring for the FIBA U19 World Cup this year. His 33-point performance against Cameroon in the Round of 16 is the best single-game performance for this year's event, as well.
At the conclusion of the FIBA World Cup, Mayer will head to West Lafayette to join Purdue for summer practices.
