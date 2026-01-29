Top Illinois Basketball Prospect in 2027 Class Schedules Visit to Purdue

Jaxson Davis, the top prospect out of Illinois in the 2027 class and the state's Gatorade Player of the Year in 2025, has scheduled an unofficial visit to Purdue. Sam Kayser of League Ready reported the news earlier this week.

Davis, a 6-foot-1 point guard, is listed as a top-50 prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports. He has scheduled an unofficial visit to Purdue for Friday, Feb. 20, when the Boilermakers host rival Indiana at Mackey Arena. He should get to experience an outstanding environment for one of college basketball's best rivalry games.

The four-star guard has also set an unofficial visit to Michigan for March 8. He has received a number of offers, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern, DePaul, Arizona State, Eastern Illinois, and Western Illinois.

Davis was named the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 19.4 points, 6.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.8 steals per game at Warren Township during the 2024-25 season. He led his team to a 26-11 record and a trip to the state championship.

“Jaxson is the best pure point guard in the state. He impacts winning in every facet of the game: play creation, shot creation, and offensive initiation,"Joliet head coach Jeremy Kreiger told Gatorade. "He can score at all three levels with efficiency and passes on time and on target.”

Purdue will lost point guard Braden Smith at the end of the 2025-26 season, but the Boilermakers appear to be in good shape at the position moving forward. For the 2026-27 season, they will have CJ Cox, Gicarri Harris, Omer Mayer, Gicarri Harris and incoming freshman Luke Ertel.

Still, coach Matt Painter and his staff like to bring in skilled point guards to run Purdue's offense. You can never have too many talented scorers and ball-handlers on the roster.

What Jaxson Davis would bring to Purdue

Davis is a left-handed guard with an excellent pull-up jump shot. He uses his dribble to create a space between himself and his defender. Davis can stop on a dime and make defenses pay with his mid-range shot, but he's also not afraid to drive to the basket.

Davis would provide Purdue with an excellent ball-handler and passer. Although he's a dynamic scorer, he also has great court vision and creates open looks for his teammates.

The skilled guard can hurt opponents in a nunber of ways on the basketball court, especially offensively. He's also an aggressive defender and can create problems with his on-ball defense and get out into transition.

Here are some of Jaxson Davis' highlights from his sophomore season:

