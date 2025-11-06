How Purdue Could be Part of College Volleyball History by Beating No. 25 Penn State
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A chance to make college volleyball history is coming Purdue's way when No. 25 Penn State travels to Holloway Gymnasium for a showdown with the ninth-ranked Boilermakers.
With a 13-9 record, Penn State was ranked No. 25 in the latest AVCA poll, extending its streak to 561 consecutive weeks in which it has been a ranked team. But if Purdue takes down the Nittany Lions on Friday night, it might be the end of the program's run.
Penn State has been ranked in every single AVCA top 25 poll since the final rankings of the 1988 season. It's nearly a 40-year run as a ranked team, an incredibly impressive accomplishment.
This year has been a disappointment for Penn State, which is coming off a national championship run in 2024. Many believed this would be a year in which the Nittany Lions still competed for a title, especially with the addition of star hitter Kennedy Martin. It just hasn't worked out in their favor so far this season.
Purdue pulling out a win wouldn't be a huge surprise, as the Boilermakers enter Friday's match with a 19-3 record and a 10-2 mark in Big Ten play. They currently stand second in the conference standings. Penn State is in a tie for sixth in the league with a 7-5 record.
This weekend, Penn State plays No. 9 Purdue on Friday and Illinois on Sunday, both road matches for the Nittany Lions. If they lose both, they'll undoubtedly be knocked out of the top-25. Would even a loss to Purdue — and a 14-10 overall record — be enough to end their ranked streak at 561 weeks?
We'll see what happens this weekend and what the rankings say on Monday, Nov. 10.
Purdue with two matches this weekend
As cool as it would be to end Penn State's ranked streak, the Boilermakers are solely focused on themselves this week. They have a chance to keep their hold on the No. 2 spot in the conference standings with a pair of victories over the weekend.
Dave Shondell's squad also has an opportunity to move up in the AVCA rankings and help its seed placement for the NCAA Tournament, especially with a win over Penn State on Friday night. The Boilers also host Iowa on Saturday at Holloway Gymnasium.
The first serve for Friday's match against Penn State is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET, and it will air on Big Ten-Plus. Saturday's match against Iowa is set for 7 p.m. ET, and it will also air on Big Ten-Plus.
