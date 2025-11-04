Purdue Setter Taylor Anderson Making Her Mark in Program's Record Books
Taylor Anderson hasn't completed her junior season and she's already leaving a major mark on the Purdue volleyball program. After helping the Boilermakers to a pair of road wins over Michigan State and Michigan over the weekend, the junior setter climbed into the top 10 of the program's all-time assist leaders.
Anderson has accounted for 3,341 assists through her first three seasons, with eight regular-season matches remaining in the 2025 campaign. The Boilermakers are also on their way to another NCAA Tournament appearance.
With that total, Anderson currently ranks ninth on Purdue's all-time assist list. She still has one full season remaining to continue her ascent up the ladder.
On Friday, Anderson piled up 51 assists in a 3-2 victory over Michigan State. The Boilermakers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the match, but the Spartans roared back and pushed the match to a fifth set. Purdue prevailed and closed out with a 15-12 victory in the final set.
Two days later, Purdue posted another reverse sweep in Ann Arbor. After dropping the first two sets, the Boilermakers won the final three sets in convincing fashion, scoring 25-19, 25-20, and 15-10 wins. Anderson finished that match with 47 assists, nine digs and six kills.
With eight matches and the postseason still remaining, how much higher can Anderson climb up the list in 2025?
Purdue rises in latest AVCA rankings
After another weekend sweep, Purdue rose up in the AVCA rankings, which were released on Monday, Nov. 3. The Boilers now sit at No. 9 in the poll, their highest ranking of the 2025 campaign.
With those two victories, Purdue improved to 19-3 on the year and 10-2 in Big Ten play. Dave Shondell's squad has won six straight matches, with the last loss coming to No. 1 Nebraska on Oct. 12.
The Boilermakers sit all alone in second place in Big Ten standings. Purdue still has matches against four ranked opponents on the schedule: No. 25 Penn State (Nov. 7), No. 11 Wisconsin (Nov. 19), No. 22 Minnesota (Nov. 26), and No. 18 Indiana (Nov. 29).
Purdue returns to action on Friday, Nov. 7, hosting No. 25 Penn State at Holloway Gymnasium. The Boilermakers will then play Iowa on Saturday, Nov. 8 on the second night of a back-to-back.
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
HEANEY, ANDERSON EARN WEEKLY HONORS: Purdue stars Grace Heaney and Taylor Anderson both received conference honors for leading the Boilermakers to wins over Illinois and Minnesota last week. CLICK HERE