How to Watch No. 10 Purdue Volleyball vs. No. 6 Wisconsin in Key Big Ten Match

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the best early-season matchups of the Big Ten slate has arrived. On Sunday afternoon, No. 10 Purdue hosts No. 6 Wisconsin at Mackey Arena in an important conference match. It's an opportunity for both teams to notch a marquee win and help their chase for a league title.

Sunday's clash between Purdue and Wisconsin is the best match on the docket in the Big Ten and should be an entertaining clash of two elite programs. Here's everything you need to know for the showdown at Mackey.

How to follow along

What : #10 Purdue (8-2, 1-0 B1G) vs. #6 Wisconsin (7-4, 1-0 B1G)

: #10 Purdue (8-2, 1-0 B1G) vs. #6 Wisconsin (7-4, 1-0 B1G) When : Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026

: Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 Time : 4 p.m. ET

: 4 p.m. ET Where : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. TV : Big Ten Network

: Big Ten Network Radio : purduesports.com/radio

: purduesports.com/radio Live stats: StatBroadcast

Scouting Wisconsin

Kelly Sheffield, head coach

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Kelly Sheffield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

14th season at Wisconsin

355-77 record with the Badgers

31-3 record in 2021

Won 2021 national championship

5 Big Ten championships

6 Final Four appearances

Coached at Albany from 2001-07

Coached at Dayton from 2008-12

628-189 overall record

21 NCAA Tournament appearances

3x Big Ten Coach of the Year

Key players

Wisconsin Badgers setter Charlie Fuerbringer (24) prepares to serve. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Audrey Flanagan, OH — One of Wisconsin's freshmen who has come in and made an immediate splash. Flanagan currently leads the team in total kills with 117 for the season. She also has a team-high 13 service aces and is averaging 1.7 digs per set.

Eva Travis, OH — All-Big West second-team pick at UC Santa Barbara last season. She is one of three Badgers averaging better than 3.0 kills per set. Travis owns a .228 hitting percentage and has also been effective on the block, totaling 18 through 11 matches.

Charlie Fuerbringer, S — Two-time All-Big Ten selection and one of the top setters in the country. Fuerbringer averages 11.31 assists per set. She's also been aggressive offensively, totaling 31 kills with only 10 errors. She has accounted for 16 blocks and is averaging 3.0 digs per set.

Anna Bardaro, L — Another Wisconsin freshman who is off to a tremendous start. Bardaro leads the Badgers in digs this season, averaging 3.69 per set. It's early in her career, but she's been outstanding defensively for Sheffield's squad.

Lynney Tarnow, MB — The freshman middle blocker brings great size at 6-foot-5 to the block. She has posted a team-high 39 blocks through the first 11 matches. Tarnow has accounted for 71 kills for the Badgers, and is hitting at a .384 clip.

Decelise Champion, OH — The newest addition to Wisconsin's roster. Champion has only appeared in five matches, but the 6-foot-6 outside hitter is making an impact. She's averaging a team-high 3.44 kills per set and is hitting .344 through five matches. Champion also averages 1.69 digs and 1.0 blocks per set.

What to watch

Purdue Junior Taylor Anderson (5) returns a dig. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Young at heart

The Big Ten is loaded with young talent this season, and Purdue and Wisconsin are responsible for producing a good portion of that. The Badgers have key freshmen in Flanagan, Tarnow, Champion and Bardaro. All four have made a significant impact for Sheffield's team this season.

Purdue has some talented freshmen of its own. Outside hitter Addy Tindall is averaging 4.21 kills per set, which ranks second in the conference. Defensive specialists Elle Schara and MaryKate Scheumann have been stellar from the back row and behind the service line.

Veteran leadership is important, but both Wisconsin and Purdue have relied on the play of key freshmen this season, and they're all living up to the hype.

Two elite setters

You could argue that Taylor Anderson and Fuerbringer are two of the top three setters in the Big Ten, behind Nebraska's Bergen Reilly. They both do multiple things well and put their respective teams in position to win matches.

Fuerbringer is averaging a Big Ten-best 11.26 assists per set, and is also averaging 3.0 digs. She has accounted for 31 kills and seven service aces. Anderson is seventh in the Big Ten with 10.41 assists per set, also has 31 kills and averages 2.5 digs per set.

For those who love watching great setters, you're in for a treat on Sunday.

Break out the brooms

Purdue has been rolling since an early-September loss to TCU. The Boilermakers have swept each of their last six opponents, which includes matches against Houston, SMU, UCF and Maryland. The six straight sweeps is the second-longest streak in program history.

If the Boilers swept Wisconsin — and that's a big if — it would tie a program record. Purdue won seven consecutive matches via sweep in 2014 and 1982.

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