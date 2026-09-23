The Impressive Numbers Behind Freshman Addy Tindall's Hot Start at Purdue

In a league loaded with talent, Purdue freshman Addy Tindall has risen to the top. Through non-conference play, the young outside hitter has produced at a high level and is one of the top players at the net through the first month of the 2026 campaign.

Tindall, who redshirted last season, surprised everyone in her debut on Aug. 28, piling up 22 kills and posting a .463 hitting percentage in Purdue's season opener against Creighton. That was just the starting point for the Roanoke, Ind., native.

"She's developed so much confidence in the last year. When she came in a year ago ... she was physical, but she wasn't consistent. She didn't always know how good she could be," head coach Dave Shondell recently told Boilers in the Stands. "Somewhere along this summer, she just started believing that she was going to be healthy and she could do the things that we needed her to do."

With preseason All-American Kenna Wollard sidelined because of a health issue, Purdue has needed Tindall to step up this season. Through nine matches, she's delivered. Not only is she passing the eye test, but the numbers show just how important she's been to the Boilermakers' 7-2 start.

4.13 kills per set

Addy Tindall of Purdue takes a swing. | Purdue Athletics (purduesports.com)

Through nine matches, Tindall has already piled up 128 kills for the Boilermakers. Her 4.13 kills per set average ranks third in the Big Ten currently. She's behind Minnesota's Mckenna Wucherer (5.21 kills per set) and Michigan's Ella Demetrician (4.23 kills per set).

The difference between Tindall and the other two? The Purdue pin hitter is in her first season playing college volleyball. Wucherer is a fifth-year player and Demetrician is in her third season playing for the Wolverines.

In non-conference play, Tindall is the only Big Ten freshman averaging more than 4.0 kills per set. She's also Purdue's leader in kills through the first nine matches

.357 hitting percentage

Tindall has really shown off her power to start the season, especially early. She has a strong arm and can often use her hard-hitting ability to power through opposing blocks. Where she has shown serious improvement has been in her shot selection.

"Now, she's got some shots. Instead of just hitting the ball hard, she sees the block really well," Shondell said. "Some hitters naturally are going to see the block naturally, and understand what shots are available to her."

With so many arrows in the quiver, Tindall is hitting .357 to begin the 2026 campaign. That's a hard average to reach for any player, especially a freshman. That's the second-highest attack percentage among any player averaging 3.4 kills or more this season.

Once again, the only player in front of Tindall in that department is Wucherer (.388).

Tindall has hit .400 or better in four matches this season, including a season-high .536 on 49 attacks in a 3-0 sweep over Texas A&M. She has only been held below a .200 hitting percentage once this season, attacking at a .194 clip in a loss to TCU.

Multiple matches with 19-plus kills

Purdue Boilermakers outside hitter Addy Tindall (18) hits the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you scroll across the Big Ten's game-highs in kills this season, you'll see Tindall's name pop up three times. She is one of just three players in the league to record 19 kills or more in three different matches this season.

Tindall piled up 22 kills against Creighton, had 22 more in a win over Houston, and accounted for 19 in the five-set victory over Georgia. Wucherer has had four matches with 19 kills or more, and Ohio State's Naomy Govuo has done it three times, as well.

Five times this season Tindall has accounted for double-digit kill totals for the Boilermakers.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year?

It's a little crazy that Tindall has put up some massive numbers and hasn't been recognized as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week yet. She's qualified for that honor more than once but has been snubbed by the league.

Only one month of the season has passed, but Tindall has surfaced as one of the top freshmen in the league. Is she a candidate for Big Ten Freshman of the Year? We'll see how she performs against conference competition, which begins this week with matches against Maryland and No. 6 Wisconsin.

Tindall has been dominant on the court through nine matches. If she continues to perform at this level, it's going to be hard to deny her Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.

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