Purdue's Mackey Matches Make Profound Statement to New Ignite Coach Lauren Bertolacci
When new Indy Ignite coach Lauren Bertolacci walked into Mackey Arena on Sept. 25, she didn't really know what to expect. She made the trip to West Lafayette to see 10th-ranked Purdue play Washington in its Big Ten opener for the 2025 season. She received quite an introduction to volleyball in Indiana.
More than 6,100 fans showed up at Mackey Arena to watch the Boilermakers in their first conference match of the season. Purdue defeated Washington in three hard-fought sets that night, but the performance wasn't Bertolacci's biggest takeaway from the night.
"My first thought is I wish I had brought earplugs. It was so loud," Bertolacci said. "It was great to see that much investment and excitement about a college volleyball match in Indiana.”
Bertolacci's experience in West Lafayette provided just a taste of how much the sport has grown within the state. Last year, Purdue hosted two volleyball matches inside Mackey Arena, selling out both and setting a Big Ten attendance record with 14,876 fans.
"Unbelievable," she said simply.
Bertolacci was named the head coach of the Ignite, Indiana's Major League Volleyball (MLV) team, in July. Since then, she's learned a lot about the state and how important volleyball has become within its borders.
Her trip to Purdue in late September proved as validation that volleyball is a growing sport in Indiana. It's something that Bertolacci didn't quite expect when she arrived.
"I would say surprise," she said, when asked about her initial thoughts about volleyball in Indiana. "I didn’t realize how big volleyball was here and how many people are interested and excited about the sport.”
Bertolacci admitted that she wasn't solely a spectator when she was inside Mackey Arena for Purdue's Big Ten opener against Washington. As a coach, she's also doing plenty of scouting, trying to find the best players who might be available for the MLV Draft.
That's an important aspect of the job, especially for a team that was in the league championship last year. But it's also important for her to get out into different communities and promote the sport and the franchise.
"It’s important to help grow the sport," she said, "getting people across the state interested in the Ignite and professional volleyball.”
As she found out in West Lafayette, there's already quite a bit of interest in volleyball.
Purdue thankful for fan support
Purdue's match against Washington wasn't the only one it held at Mackey Arena last week. The Boilermakers also hosted Illinois in the iconic basketball venue. That match didn't go as planned, as they dropped a four-set contest to the Fighting Illini.
Once again, it was a large turnout, with more than 8,300 fans walking through the doors on a warm September afternoon. Even though the outcome wasn't what Purdue had anticipated, there was still plenty of appreciation for the support they received across those two matches.
"It was really special, both games," outside hitter Kenna Wollard said. "It just shows how awesome and faithful our fans are."
Coach Dave Shondell echoed those same sentiments, but said the turnouts on Wednesday and Sunday don't just speak to volleyball's popularity in West Lafayette. It's a nod to the pride fans take in supporting Purdue.
"I just think it makes a statement about Purdue," he said. "Not Purdue volleyball, but Purdue. We didn't hype the heck out of this match, but we had [8,300]. It was a great crowd, a vocal crowd. Our students are just incredible with the support they give us."
Purdue still has a trip to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Oct. 16 and one more match inside Mackey Arena on Nov. 29, both against Indiana. If last week proved anything, it's that plenty of Boilermaker fans will show up to support a school they love and a sport that continues to grow.
