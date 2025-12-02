3 Boilermakers Earn First-Team All-Big Ten Volleyball Honors

Boilermakers Country

The Big Ten announced all-conference honors for the 2025 volleyball season on Tuesday, and three Boilermakers received first-team honors.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Junior Kenna Wollard (4) floats the ball over blockers
Purdue Junior Kenna Wollard (4) floats the ball over blockers / Chad Krockover / For The Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Three Purdue volleyball players have received first-team All-Big Ten honors following the conclusion of the 2025 regular season. The announcement was made on Big Ten Network on Tuesday.

Setter Taylor Anderson, outside hitter Kenna Wollard, and opposite Grace Heaney all received first-team All-Big Ten accolades for their efforts during the 2025 campaign. Wollard was a unanimous selection.

Anderson, Wollard, and Heaney helped lead Purdue to a 24-6 overall record and a 15-5 mark in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers finished third in the conference standings, four spots higher than their seventh spot in the preseason predictions.

Additionally, Purdue libero Ryan McAleer and outside hitter Akasha Anderson earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. Middle blocker Bianki Lulic was the winner of the Sportsmanship Award.

Purdue earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the first two rounds. The Boilermakers open up tournament play on Thursday, hosting Wright State at approximately 7 p.m. ET.

Taylor Anderson stats

Purdue Junior Taylor Anderson (5) returns an errant dig
Purdue Junior Taylor Anderson (5) returns an errant dig / Chad Krockover / For The Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anderson was one of the Big Ten's top setters this past season and was a key piece to Purdue's success. She finished the regular season with 1,236 assists and is now among the program's top-10 all-time assist leaders.

  • Assists — 1,236 (10.655 assists per set)
  • Digs — 249 (2.147 digs per set)
  • Kills — 99 (0.853 kills per set)
  • Blocks — 70 (0.603 blocks per set)

Kenna Wollard stats

Purdue Junior Kenna Wollard (4) uses a touch shot to score over the Husky defense
Purdue Junior Kenna Wollard (4) uses a touch shot to score over the Husky defense / Chad Krockover / For The Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wollard became Purdue's top outside hitter after Eva Hudson and Chloe Chicoine departed, and embraced that role tremendously. She was one of the Big Ten's best in kills per set, averaging 4.379 for the year. Wollard also became a six-rotation player, making a big difference for the Boilers.

  • Kills — 508 (4.379 kills per set)
  • Hit % — .244
  • Blocks — 51 (0.440 blocks per set)
  • Digs — 218 (1.879 digs per set)

Grace Heaney stats

Purdue Boilermakers Grace Heaney (14) celebrates
Purdue Boilermakers Grace Heaney (14) celebrates / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Heaney missed all of the 2024 season due to injury, but bounced back tremendously this season. She was one of Purdue's top hitters and was incredibly accurate, hitting at a .329 clip for the year. Heaney looked more comfortable as the season progressed.

  • Kills — 370 (3.190 kills per set)
  • Hit % — .329
  • Blocks — 93 (0.802 blocks per set)
  • Digs — 231 (1.991 digs per set)

